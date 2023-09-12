Next chapter of Godzone adventure race cancelled

In Godzone, teams of four have to get from A to B by mountain biking, trekking, packrafting and coasteering. A to B can be 600km.

The next edition of Godzone, due to be held in Marlborough next year, has been cancelled.

An email went out to competitors on Tuesday morning informing them of the decision to pull the 12th chapter of the multi-day event, often touted as New Zealand's most iconic adventure race.

It was due to take place from February 29 to March 8.

“It is with great sadness that we have to inform you that the 2024 GODZONE event in Marlborough will be cancelled. The event will not be rescheduled,” the email said. “We do not intend, at this stage, to host another chapter of GODZONE.”

The email said the race could not continue due to a concession application hold-up with the Department of Conservation.

“GODZONE relies on the goodwill of many people to make the event possible. Unfortunately it has become clear that GODZONE cannot continue as the Department of Conservation has belatedly advised that it will not process a concession application in a timeframe that will permit the event to run.”

Race organisers, 100% Pure Racing, were approached for comment. Their email advised competitors would get a refund.

Marta Lang, DOC senior manager regulatory delivery, on Tuesday said the organisation was “surprised and disappointed” to learn Godzone had cancelled its Marlborough edition.

DOC staff were scheduled to meet with organisers on Tuesday about the event and had heard nothing about their decision to cancel, said Lang, who explained 100% Pure Racing had a 10-year permit from DOC to run Godzone.

“A condition of that permit is that each year they are required to apply for a variation to the concession to accommodate the following year’s event.

“We encourage conversations and application processes to be started as soon as possible. Unfortunately, this has historically not occurred for previous Godzone events which has complicated the application process leading up to the event.”

Lang said DOC staff met with Godzone organisers on August 21 and found out they had yet to visit the site to finalise a course, which “affected their ability to discuss their proposal and alternatives”.

DOC requested a variation application by the end of September, to allow time for processing and iwi consultation, Lang said.

Follow-up emails to Godzone in recent weeks had gone unanswered, she said.

The email sent to competitors this week said last year’s consent process, for the race in Fiordland, was “problematic” and organisers incurred significant legal costs to get what they could over the line.

“We had hoped that things would become more straight forward by moving the event to Marlborough for 2024 as it does not have a national park.”

Lang said following the Fiordland event there was an ongoing DOC compliance investigation into “alleged breaches by Godzone of the National Park Act and possibly the event concession”.

Marlborough was revealed as the 2024 location in June, when Godzone announced that the Marlborough District Council had successfully bid for the rights to host the event.

Marlborough mayor Nadine Taylor on Tuesday said the cancellation was “incredibly disappointing news” for the Marlborough region.

“After some tough years for our tourism and events-based businesses, Godzone would have brought much needed activity and visitors to Marlborough – everyone was super excited and really looking forward to it.”

While the council bid to have the event in Marlborough, there was no financial expenditure by ratepayers, Taylor said.

“I’m not aware of the detail of the reasons why the event can’t now go ahead but I will be talking to the organisers and to the Department of Conservation to try to get to the bottom of that.

“I believe it is important that government agencies like DOC go out of their way to support events like this – our regions need great events and they showcase our magnificent landscapes and unique communities to the world.

“I send my sympathy to everyone who was planning to participate. If you have booked your flights and accommodation, please consider still coming to see us, you will not be disappointed. Marlborough will still offer you great hospitality, food, wine, activities and incredible landscapes.”

One NZ Godzone attracted the world's best adventure racers to compete alongside a large contingent of Kiwi and Aussie competitors.

Teams of four had to navigate their own route across a course that included disciplines such as mountain biking, trekking, packrafting and coasteering. The course route remained a secret each year until the event started.

Marlborough multisport athlete Jeremy McKenzie had entered the 2024 race in his “backyard” and was “really disappointed personally and for the Marlborough community” it wasn’t happening.