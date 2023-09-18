Marlborough Sounds' arapawa sheep on the brink of extinction

Arapawa sheep are on the brink of extinction, according to a recent census.

A type of feral sheep that has remained geographically and genetically isolated on an island in the Marlborough Sounds for more than 250 years is on the brink of extinction, says a conservation group.

Arapawa sheep are thought to have been introduced to Arapaoa Island (formerly Arapawa Island) in the late 18th century, when two of the animals were gifted to resident Māori by Captain James Cook.

However, a census carried out in early September by a group of volunteers working with the Rare Breeds Conservation Society of New Zealand found the arapawa sheep population on Arapaoa Island was now under severe threat from hunting and attacks from feral pigs.

Supplied Volunteers arrive at Arapaoa Island to spend the weekend counting sheep.

Mike Willis, society member and founder of Christchurch’s Willowbank Wildlife Reserve, said the census findings were particularly concerning. The population was currently unsustainable at those numbers, he said.

“No hoggets were seen to be counted, and of the 26 ewes observed, there were only nine lambs,” Willis said. Hoggets were young sheep that had been weaned.

“(This) would indicate that there is little to no recruitment into that population.”

The census also counted 20 rams, and 31 of unknown sex, for a total of 86 live sheep on the 75km² island.

Supplied It is believed the sheep have been genetically and geographically isolated for about 250 years.

Willis said he believed the low number of lambs could be due to them being preyed upon by other animals, while the complete lack of hoggets was down to hunting.

“The fact that there are very few lambs – the lamb survival is very, very low – could be put down to wild pigs because there are a lot of pigs on the island, and pigs do prey on newborn lambs.

“And the lack of hoggets can only be explained by human intervention,” he said.

“If somebody was shooting them for meat and taking the meat off the island, they would shoot hoggets because they are the best eating, so the fact that there are very few hoggets there would indicate that they’re being shot.”

In 2016, in an effort to protect the dwindling population of arapawa sheep on the island, the Department of Conservation (DOC) agreed to no longer issue permits to hunt the sheep on reserve land, which was seen as a significant step forward at the time.

However, Willis said he and his team of 14 volunteers had found plenty of proof the sheep were still being hunted on private land, and possibly poached on reserve land on the remote Marlborough Sounds island.

“Evidence of such intervention became apparent with finding a dead ewe on a ridge, and five rams’ heads in another location,” he said.

Supplied Willis says finding rotten arapawa sheep skulls is a worrying sign the endangered sheep are still being hunted.

“(This is) all incredibly disappointing, and takes them one step closer to extinction, they are now on an absolute knife edge.”

Willis said despite their heritage, the Arapaoa Island sheep were still classed as an invasive animal under the Noxious Animal Act 1956, as introduced species such as deer, goats, sheep and pigs were all labelled as such.

“This hasn’t been changed in 70 years, and it’s archaic,” he said.

Supplied Willis says he and the Conservation Society will continue to campaign for better protection of the sheep on Arapaoa Island.

“We need to let people understand that they are not a noxious animal that puts them in the same category as a rat or a mouse, they are actually a really valuable animal.

“Another problem is that DOC are about to embark on a helicopter shooting of the goats and pigs on the reserve land, and they’ll be using thermal imaging techniques to find the animals.

“But that means they can’t differentiate between a goat and a sheep, so we’re really concerned that the culling programme will result in DOC shooting sheep on the reserve as well, which would be a terrible shame.”

Iain McGregor/Stuff Willis is the founder of Christchurch’s Willowbank Wildlife Reserve, which he set up more than four decades ago.

In the meantime, Willis said he would continue to campaign for protected status for the arapawa sheep.

“Moving forward, the plan is to now continue to monitor the population, and also to try and manage the animals a bit more closely,” he said.

“We’ve got quite a few scientists onboard helping us with this, and they are absolutely adamant that these sheep need to be persevered (for), and if we lose them we’ll never get them back.

“So it’s an exciting project, and there’s a lot of work to be done, should the breed actually survive.”