Playing partners ace same hole, same day at Tasman golf comp

Rarangi Golf Club members Paul Silke and Ryan MacDonald both got a hole-in-one while playing together on Saturday, at the same hole.

As Paul Silke and Ryan MacDonald approached the par 3 third for the second time on Saturday, there was an element of anticipation.

Silke had aced the hole earlier in the day.

“Imagine you did it again, Paul,” MacDonald had said to his playing partner. “Then mine went in.”

MacDonald wasn’t sure what the odds were, but for two playing partners to get a hole-in-one at the same hole on the same day, with the same club (a five iron), was “pretty strange”.

The Rarangi Golf Club members were representing Marlborough at the Tasman Quadrangular in Nelson. They played 36 holes on Saturday and 18 on Sunday.

MacDonald explained they had the same teammates playing behind them during both rounds on Saturday. When Silke didn’t shoot another hole-in-one in the afternoon, they threw their hands up as if to complain.

But a couple of minutes later, MacDonald sunk his off the tee.

“There were some celebrations and high-fives, and [the group behind us] wondered what was going on. Then they realised it was me.”

The 34-year-old, who owns an excavation business with his brother, said the par 3 was playing 174 metres.

MacDonald used a four iron in the morning, but the wind had picked up a bit. The wind wasn’t as bad on the Saturday, compared to the Sunday, but it was still “pretty gusty”, he said.

Silke didn’t have a four iron in his bag, so he hit his five iron in the morning – with the same result.

Word got around the Nelson Golf Club course that the pairing had aced the same hole, MacDonald said.

“You get a few high-fives, which is cool,” said MacDonald, who had two previous holes-in-one, including one at a par 4, at Lincoln.

The nice thing about them was the rest of the group had to play out before you had to hit another shot, he said.