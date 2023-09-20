63-year-old vows to get driver's licence after car crash lands him in court

Dean Bruning has been convicted and discharged for driving without a licence. (File photo)

A man who crashed into a parked car in a car park has vowed to finally get a driver’s licence.

Dean Bruning, 63, had been forbidden to drive since he was stopped by the police as an unlicenced driver in May 2018.

But on September 9, more than five years later, witnesses watched as Bruning reversed a vehicle into a parked car at the Spring Creek Four Square supermarket car park, before leaving the scene.

The owner of the damaged car followed Bruning, before confronting him and directing him back to the Four Square car park, where a witness filmed Bruning behind the wheel.

Bruning then left the scene again and drove back to his house where police later found him and the vehicle he had been driving.

When questioned by police, Bruning told officers he believed he had crashed into the other car because of a brain injury he had sustained previously.

However, he admitted crashing the car and told the officers that he had “probably pushed my luck one too many times”.

“To be honest, I shouldn’t be driving,” he told police.

Bruning pleaded guilty to driving without a licence at the Blenheim District Court on Monday.

Judge Garry Barkle convicted and discharged him, and told him: “I trust you to get your licence.”