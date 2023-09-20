Man spat in woman's face after she confronted him for doing burnouts

A man doing burnouts in rural Marlborough has been convicted after a confrontation with a woman. (File photo)

A man who spat in a woman’s face during a confrontation about burnouts left her feeling “extremely anxious and uncomfortable”, a court has heard.

Klass Dodunski, 21, was with a group of people doing burnouts on the headland next to Connollys Rd in Spring Creek, Marlborough, about 12.30pm on August 5.

The woman had driven past the group, trying to get the vehicles’ registrations to inform police of their behaviour, a police summary of facts said.

As the woman attempted to leave the area, Dodunski stood in front of her vehicle, blocking her way.

As she attempted to manoeuvre her vehicle out of the way, Dodunski continued to stand in her way, preventing her from leaving.

Dodunski then shouted at the woman, and took photos of her registration plate, and threatened her by doing an “I’ll be watching you” gesture with his hands, the summary said.

Dodunski eventually moved out of the way, but then stepped up to the car window and spat in the woman’s vehicle, hitting her face and hair with his spit.

The woman then left the area and reported the incident to the police. When spoken to by the police, Dodunski admitted spitting, but said “I just spat at the wrong time as the window went down”.

Dodunski, of Rapaura, admitted threatening behaviour and common assault and appeared for sentencing at the Blenheim District Court on Monday.

Judge Garry Barkle described Dodunski’s behaviour as “loutish.”

“The victim was a woman with young children and felt extremely uncomfortable and anxious and still does,” Judge Barkle said.

“You completed a pre-sentence report, and it seemed that you appreciated by that stage it was fairly immature.”

Dodunski said he wanted to apologise to the woman and attend a restorative justice meeting with her.

Judge Barkle sentenced Dodunski to 15 months of intensive supervision. He was also ordered to carry out 120 hours of community service and told he must pay $750 in emotional harm reparations to the victim.

He was also told to attend an anger management course.