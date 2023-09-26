Incorporated: 'Full steam ahead' for Marlborough Community Club Inc

Marlborough Community Club committee member Moira Conroy says it’s time to raise the profile of the club.

The Marlborough Community Club has a new committee.

Sorry, the Marlborough Community Club Inc has a new committee. The “Inc” is important.

The group, which was set up after the fall of the Clubs of Marlborough, is officially an incorporated society. The club got the paperwork back earlier this month.

As for the committee side of things, they are Niel Sowry (president), Paul Whapshott (vice-president), Margaret Sowry (secretary/treasurer), Moira Conroy, Hugh Cook, Brian Stewart and Liz Chapman.

Conroy said it was “full steam ahead”.

They were hoping to “raise the profile” of the club, and build a nice collaboration between themselves and the Redwood Tavern, the pub they’ve been calling home for the best part of this year.

They had reached out to a few of the other sections that used to be part of the Clubs of Marlborough to see if the tavern would work for them.

Conroy, a big cribbage player who still belonged to the card section, said she would love to see the dance section, the indoor bowls guys, and maybe the bridge club join them at the Redwood Tavern.

“If there was a way of bringing all these sections back into our club, when we get established ... it would be brilliant.”

Conroy thought the business for the Redwood Tavern would be “astronomical”.

ANTHONY PHELPS/STUFF The decision to close the Clubs of Marlborough was made in November 2022, after the committee was presented with “zero balance”.

Conroy was a member of the Clubs of Marlborough. She had just joined the committee “to do this, that and the other” and help out – when, at her second committee meeting, they were presented with “zero balance”.

“That was pretty bad ... [we] could only pay staff for a week. The clubs had lost the pokie machines which they had used to prop up the business. Sooner or later, you’ve got to say that’s the end, [and] that was the call.”

Conroy joked if the Marlborough Community Club went “belly up pretty quickly” she might start to doubt herself, but assured she had plenty of successful stints on committees.

Conroy had been on the Red Cross committee for 18 years, but had also been involved with Whitney St School, Playcentre and Country Women’s Institute. She was also an advocate for residents in council flats.

Anthony Phelps/STUFF Marlborough Community Club president Niel Sowry and wife Margaret with the group at the Redwoodtown Tavern, Blenheim.

“I’ve held all the positions; president, secretary, treasurer ... I’m pretty active.”

Club president Niel Sowry said it was great to finally be an incorporated society, and he was happy with his new committee and its “wide range of skills”.

“They are taking their positions and responsibilities very seriously, which is encouraging.”

While the club had been talking to other sections, trying to work out what they needed, they were still sorting themselves out before “giving it a real shove”, Sowry said.

The next thing was getting a bank account, he said.

In the meantime, Conroy was getting down to business fundraising.

She was organising a silent auction for sometime between Labour Day and Marlborough Anniversary Day. And then she had to sort out what they were doing for Christmas.

The 133-year-old Blenheim Workingmen’s Club, trading as Clubs of Marlborough, closed its 16-year-old purpose-built headquarters in November due to outstanding debt and declining revenue.

The Clubs owed about $6.6m to more than 120 people or organisations. That figure was growing.