San Fransican flair in the air as Young Moon visits Pluto Projects

There will be some San Franciscan flair in the air when Nelson-based Californian singer-songwriter Trevor Montgomery brings his band Young Moon to play at Blenheim’s Pluto Projects on Friday night.

And teaming up with a host of Blenheim’s finest, including Big Scout’s Gregg Slatter and Matt Hellriegel, for the launch of their new album Triggered by Sunsets, Montgomery said the gig would have a “heavy dose of psychedelic music”, some working-class rock ‘n’ roll, while paying homage to the changing of the seasons.

“It’s definitely going to be a celebration of spring, man,” he said, in his Californian twang.

Born in Los Angeles, Montgomery moved to San Francisco as a youngster and said he quickly got immersed in the experimental and instrumental music scenes happening across the music-mad city.

Supplied San Fransican singer-songwriting and music producer Trevor Montgomery will be bringing his Young Moon project to Blenheim’s Pluto Projects Artspace on Friday night.

“It was awesome because it was such a great city with all kinds of crazy s... happening in the experimental realm, and it was great to be part of that,” he said.

However, after more than two decades living in the Golden City, and with his partner having given birth to their first child, Montgomery said they felt it was time for a change of scenery, and moved 10,000 km across the Pacific Ocean to start a new life in Nelson.

“We decided to move her because my partner’s parents lived here in Nelson, and we had a kid and were kind of getting burnt out in the Bay Area and how much it had changed.

“The whole atmosphere of the city kind of changed a lot with all of the money from Google, and raising a kid in the U.S. just kind of got really scary, so we saw an opportunity to come here and have a different life which was something that was attractive to both of us,” he said.

Supplied Montgomery said New Zealand has helped him rekindle the source of his musical passion.

Montgomery said he soon found New Zealand’s many wide open green spaces, and they had helped him immensely with clearing his own head space and allowed him to rediscover his passion for his music.

“I love it here, man, being here where the nature is so overwhelmingly enveloping and where there’s so much space and not a lot of people is really incredible.

“It has been amazing for my artistic process because I always felt like I was a rat running on a wheel,” he said.

“I definitely feel like I’ve got back in touch more with what my original inspiration was, like my original connection to music has kind of come back around, and it’s not as clouded with all these voices that I think artists sometimes tend to get influenced by being in the big cities and being around big scenes and trying to meet expectations you’re not really aware of.

Anthony Phelps/STUFF Big Scout’s Gregg Slatter, letf, and Matt Hellriegell, right, with be performing as part of Young Moon on Friday.

“I just feel I’ve got back to the source of why I do it and that really feels amazing,” he said.

Montgomery said he first met Hellriegell at a market in Nelson, and then went on to produce Big Scout’s debut album Council Sports.

They will again team up for Friday’s Young Moon gig at Pluto Projects, leaving Montgomery pretty pleased with how his latest musical project is coming along.

“We’ve blossomed into a six-piece band now with harmonies, multiple vocalists, and it’s feeling really dialled in and a pretty special band,” he said.

Asked what the audience could expect at Friday’s gig, Montgomery said he’d be going back to his roots.

“I would say there’s quite a bit of Americana in there too, like a little bit of working-class folk rock ‘n’ roll and a heavy dose of a love of psychedelic music too,” he said.

Let the celebrations of spring begin.

For tickets to see Young Perform go to: https://www.undertheradar.co.nz/gig/86001/Young-Moon-Album-Launch---Triggered-By-Sunsets.utr