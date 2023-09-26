Charges laid after alleged bomb threat against Blenheim's Wairau Hospital

Wairau Hospital’s mental health unit was evacuated on Monday following an alleged bomb threat. (File photo)

A Blenheim man faces two charges after an alleged bomb threat caused a hospital building to be evacuated.

Bradley Jared Toms, 38, did not enter any pleas when he appeared at Blenheim District Court on Tuesday morning.

He has been charged with threatening to plant a bomb with the intent to cause significant disruption, and he was also charged with threatening a person.

Toms was remanded in custody to reappear on Wednesday for a bail hearing.

Police had received reports of a bomb threat at Wairau Hospital’s mental health unit on Taylor Pass Rd about 10.40am on Monday.

The mental health unit was evacuated as a result, and the nearby Hospice Marlborough centre went into lockdown as a precaution.

A police spokesperson said on Monday that following a search, police confirmed the threat was not credible and nothing of concern was located.

Te Whatu Ora Nelson Marlborough interim hospital and specialist services lead Lexie O’Shea said police were called due to a security alert and the unit was evacuated to ensure patient safety.

“The incident was investigated and patients were able to return to the unit shortly after. There were no injuries,” she said.