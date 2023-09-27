Drink-driver keeps putting his own children 'at considerable risk'

Corey Claridge had his two young children in a vehicle while driving “significantly drunk”. (File photo)

A recidivist drink-driver who drove “while significantly drunk” with his children in the vehicle may spend Christmas in custody while waiting for sentencing.

Corey John Claridge, 32, of Redwoodtown, was driving on Rousehill Rd in Renwick, Marlborough, when members of the public became concerned about his driving, about 9am on Sunday.

A witness saw Claridge getting out of the driver’s seat holding an open bottle of beer, and called the police, and Claridge was pulled over a short time later, a police summary of facts said.

He had his two young children, aged 4 and 6, in the vehicle.

He gave a breath test result of 947 micrograms of alcohol per litre of breath. The legal limit is 250mcg.

At the time of his arrest, Claridge was awaiting sentencing for another drink-driving charge from June when he was found driving with a breath alcohol level of 600mcg. His two children were in the vehicle on that occasion too.

His bail conditions for the earlier offending had prohibited him from driving with any alcohol in his system.

Claridge pleaded guilty to drink-driving for the third or subsequent time at the Blenheim District Court on Monday.

His lawyer Sarah-Jane Jessop told the court Claridge was self-employed and employed one other person. He was in financial hardship, paying a mortgage following a split with his partner and sharing custody of the children.

Jessop also pointed out that the next available sentencing date wasn’t until January 29, 2024.

However, Judge Arthur Tompkins said he was concerned about Claridge’s risk of reoffending while on bail.

“The obvious concern is Mr Claridge's driving while significantly drunk – he has three previous convictions relating to similar offending,” Judge Tompkins said.

“My concern is that Mr Claridge had his young children in the vehicle with him, [and] he continues to put other road users, and more importantly, his young children, at considerable risk.”

Judge Tompkins remanded Claridge into custody until January 29, 2024, when he was to appear for sentencing on both drink-driving charges.