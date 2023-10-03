Man threatened ex-partner with air rifle after she refused to feed him

Police said Turnball fired an air rifle at his ex-partner’s house. (File photo)

A man has threatened his ex-partner after she refused to give him food, a court has heard.

Shane William Turnbull, 36, of Blenheim, had moved into his ex-partner’s garage a month earlier after losing his previous accommodation.

He had been in a long-term relationship with the woman but they had separated three years earlier, a police summary of facts said.

Turnbull had entered the woman’s house on the afternoon of June 5, and asked for some food.

When she refused, Turnbull became angry and shouted at her before “storming out the house and back to the garage”, the summary said.

While back in the garage, Turnbull picked up an air rifle and stood in a doorway, firing small plastic pellets at the house.

It was unclear how many times Turnbull had fired at the house, but some pellets hit the side of the building, while others went through an open door into the house and hit a fireplace, close to where his ex-partner was.

She was “terrified of moving in fear of being shot”, she told police.

Ten minutes later, Turnbull became enraged because his ex-partner’s car was blocking his vehicle in the driveway, the summary said.

As she went to move her vehicle, Turnball revved his engine “so hard it began smoking”.

Turnbull then shouted “I’m going to smash into your car”.

When spoken to by police, Turnbull said he was frustrated she would not give him food as the $390 benefit he received each week “did not cover his groceries”.

He was charged with threatening behaviour, discharging a firearm in or near a place or dwelling, and discharging a firearm to intimidate, and appeared for sentencing at the Blenheim District Court on Monday.

In mitigation for Turnbull, duty lawyer Sarah-Jane Jessop said her client felt extremely embarrassed by his actions and hadn’t been able to see his children since as a result.

She said Turnbull recognised he was being “reckless” and had shown remorse for his behaviour and recommended a sentence of intensive supervision.

Judge Tony Zohrab pointed out that a soft air rifle wasn’t a firearm, but said he was very concerned when he saw the charges.

Judge Zohrab sentenced Turnbull to 12 months’ intensive supervision, and 120 hours’ community work, and ordered him to engage with non-violence programmes and address his alcohol, drug and gambling issues.

“Hopefully, you can reflect on how you treated this woman,” Judge Zohrab told Turnball.