Divers caught with 486 pāua in large sacks near Kaikōura - Fisheries NZ

Two divers have been caught with close to 500 pāua, taken from the Hikurangi Marine Reserve, south of Kaikōura, Fisheries New Zealand says.

A fishery officer noticed two divers with large sacks close to State Highway 1 on Tuesday last week and suspected them of illegal fishing. The officer requested backup from the police and the Department of Conservation (DOC).

Anthony Little, of Fisheries New Zealand, said the divers tried to flee the scene in a vehicle that was picking them up, but failed. They then attempted to hide in a culvert drain area, he said.

Little said they had 486 pāua on them. Of those, 159 were undersize. All were returned to the sea. The divers could be prosecuted, Little said.

Jody Weir/DOC All fishing is illegal in Hikurangi Marine Reserve, near Kaikōura.

“This is incredibly disappointing on both fronts,” Little said. “Our fishery officers work hard to protect the fisheries resources. We patrol our coastline all year round and will continue to hold people to account who illegally harvest pāua or any other fish species.”

The Department of Conservation website said the Hikurangi Marine Reserve, where an undersea canyon approached the land just south of Kaikōura, was a no-take area. Marine life should not be removed or disturbed. Even shells could not be taken from the beach, the website said.

The Kaikōura pāua fishery was closed in 2016 following the 7.8-magnitude earthquake that devastated the coastline. The disaster disrupted pāua life cycles, leaving a big hole in larvae and juvenile pāua numbers.

The fishery reopened for three months in the summer of 2021/22 and again from April to June this year, but is now closed again. The closure ran from Marfells Beach to the Conway River.

”Fisheries New Zealand continues to work with tangata whenua and the wider Kaikōura community on what a 2024 pāua season will look like. Any proposals to open the fishery for a 2024 recreational pāua season would be subject to public consultation,” a Ministry for Primary Industries spokesperson said.

At the time, the Ministry for Primary Industries said it was vital to give the fishery time to regenerate, which could take from five to 10 years. Scientific research would also be carried out.

In March this year, a poacher who took three suitcases of pāua from the south Marlborough coast near Cape Campbell was imprisoned for seven months. He also lost his vehicle, dive gear and suitcases used for storing the pāua. Robert Jason Guild was unaware he was being covertly witnessed by a trainee honorary fishery officer as he packed about 250 pāua into three suitcases, early in the morning of December 11, 2021.

Penalties for taking marine life from a marine reserve include on the spot infringement fines of up to $600, as well as up to three months in prison, forfeiture of boats and fishing equipment, and fines of up to $10,000.

To report suspicious fishing behaviour, phone 0800 47 62 24 providing the location, vehicle/trailer registration number, boat name and a description of the person when possible.