Microscopic mites have huge job fighting spread of old man's beard

Richard Dawkins, chairperson of the Avon Valley Catchment Group, plants a mite-infested old man’s beard at the top of a steep river ravine.

A microscopic European mite has been released in parts of Marlborough’s Avon Valley for a huge job – combating the spread of another European import, the notorious old man’s beard.

The project, which was instigated and partly funded by the Avon Valley Catchment Group, aims to clear huge swathes of old man’s beard from the ravines of the Avon and Tummil rivers, to protect and regenerate the native riparian margins along their banks.

Richard Dawkins, an Avon Valley farmer and the catchment group’s chairperson, said they decided to release the old man’s beard gall mites along the steep-sided waterways because the weed was growing in areas too inaccessible for humans, while spraying the weed with herbicides was a risk to native plants.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff Old man's beard (Clematis vitalba) is an invasive plant in New Zealand that affects indigenous biodiversity. It is declared an unwanted organism under the Biosecurity Act 1993 which means it cannot be sold, distributed or propagated.

“It’s a fairly significant problem Marlborough-wide, and the infestations are quite wide-spread, and they will only get worse,” Dawkins said.

“It smothers native bush, competes with native plants and reduces biodiversity, so hopefully using these mites will be the solution.”

Dawkins said they had planted a number of old man’s beard plants infested with gall mites, in the hope they would colonise swathes of the weed along the rivers.

The group had received funding from the Ministry for Primary Industries.

Introduced in the early 1900s as an ornamental garden plant, old man’s beard quickly “jumped the fence” and established itself throughout the country.

The weed was one of New Zealand’s most invasive plant species and could grow extremely quickly and extremely high – up to 20m tall.

Releasing the mites was a form of biological control, where living organisms were used to suppress pest populations.

Using biological control agents in this way could be fraught with danger as the introduced species could attack non-targeted species.

To avoid this happening with the mites, extensive research and testing was done in European laboratories as well as in New Zealand.

Manaaki Whenua Arnaud Cartier uses a microscope to view dead sawfly specimens. Sawflies have also been used as biocontrols to disrupt the growth of old man's beard.

Arnaud Cartier, entomology technician and Invertebrate Containment Facility manager at Manaaki Whenua – Landcare Research in Lincoln, played a leading role in researching the mite’s suitability for release.

“The mite is highly host-specific to the old man’s beard,” he said.

“Biological control is very safe, and it’s also quite cost-effective in the way that once you release the agent, they are going to spread by themselves.

Anthony Phelps/STUFF Dawkins says the catchment area is home to a wide range of native trees and shrubs including “fairly significant” kōwhai, pink broom, akiraho, and kahikatea, all of which are threatened by the spread of old man’s beard.

“They are going to damage the host plant, the old man’s beard, and they are going to do it for the rest of their lives without the need for any human interaction whatsoever, so they work for pretty much free once you release them – there is nothing else to do.”

The mites would live inside the plant’s buds, and suck sap from embryotic leaves, reducing the plant’s growth rate.

Dawkins said releasing the mite was one of several projects the catchment group had been working on to improve their environment for future generations.

SUPPLIED The microscopic mites are hoped to control the weed's spread.

“We’ve also released tens of thousands of dung beetles that feed on surface dung and bury it underground so that it reduces the run-off of effluent in heavy rain events,” he said.

“We’ve also retired 10 hectares of wetland this winter and have fenced it off and planted that out, and 5ha of an erodable bank has been retired and planted.

“We are a volunteer farmer-driven group, and I think we’re the only volunteer farmer-driven group in the district, and I think that’s why MPI have rewarded us (with funding) for being the innovators, I guess.”