Old soldier's new mission ahead of Rapaura Tennis Club service

Former soldier and Rapaura Tennis Club stalwart Ewen Robinson is on a new mission close to his heart – tracking down the surviving relatives of 12 of the club's former members who went off to war and never came home.

Robinson, 89, said he was hoping to invite the families to a special memorial service to be held in their honour at the Rapaura Tennis Club memorial park in Marlborough, during the club’s centennial celebrations on the weekend of November 24 to 26.

“I’m looking for descendants of these Rapaura guys that never came back from the war,” he said.

“The service is about honouring them for what they did. Even back in WWII, Rapaura was only a small farming district, and those guys, by not coming back, would have left some big gaps (in the community).

“In WWI, we lost quite a few, there were eight (killed) and that would have left a big hole alright.”

Anthony Phelps/STUFF As well as being a former soldier, brass band member and Rapaura Tennis Club groundsman for over 70 years, Robinson also played for the Marlborough Red Devils who took on the Fijian national team in 1957.

He suspected few people knew Rapaura Tennis Club was also a war memorial park.

He had been able to track down relatives of three of the 12 former members so far, but was struggling to locate the others and was asking the public for help.

Robinson said most of his detective work involved cold calling names from the phone book, as his internet search skills weren’t quite up to scratch.

“I’ve been on the bloody phone a lot, and I nearly gave up,” he said.

“And computers are not for me, I’m bloody useless. I can do a one-fingered job to look at the daily things and can write a short email if I have to.”

Anthony Phelps/STUFF Relatives of the former tennis club members are invited to attend the memorial service where wreaths will be laid for all 12 who didn’t return.

Of the nine remaining families to find, Robinson said all he had was their names taken from the Rapaura War Memorial, and he didn’t know their ranks or which branch of the armed forces they had served in.

Their names were J O’Dwyer, E Basset, AJ Coleman, N Jellyman, G Herd, FC Oldham, JH Reeves, RG Rayner and HL Small.

Robinson, a lifelong member of the Marlborough Brass Band, said as a former soldier himself, he’d taken it on himself to arrange the memorial service, having signed up for the army in the mid-1960s while living in Rapaura.

“I was at the end of my tether with the job I was in, and I saw a big advert in the media saying ‘if you are a brass bandsman and want adventure, come and join the army band’.

Anthony Phelps/STUFF Robinson says Rapaura Tennis Club is situated on a war memorial park.

“And I thought ‘that sounds just for me’ – but it wasn't quite as good as that when we joined up.

“We spent two years in Malaya and six months in Borneo, but that wasn’t playing music, I tell you,” he laughed.

Robinson said the memorial ceremony would have an Anzac Day service feel to it, with a brass band playing, wreathes being laid and speeches from RSA President John Capill and Marlborough Mayor Nadine Taylor.

He said one of the most difficult parts of arranging the memorial service was trying to find a member of the church to participate in the proceedings.

Supplied Rapaura Tennis Club members in 1923. They lost eight players in WWI which ended in November 1918.

“I needed a parson, but it was pretty hard to get one on a Sunday, because they’re all busy, aren’t they?

“So, I’ve got Padre Ken Diekema from [Base] Woodbourne coming out to do the officiating.

“He’s a young American guy, he’s quite amazing actually, he couldn’t do enough for me.”

Are you a missing relative of one of the servicemen, or know someone who is? Contact andy.brew@stuff.co.nz.