Pelorus Bridge Cafe likely to remain closed until Christmas

The Pelorus Bridge Cafe has been closed since April. (File photo)

The Pelorus Bridge Cafe in Marlborough is likely to remain closed until at least Christmas, a Department of Conservation manager says.

The cafe, a famous and well-frequented pit stop for motorists across the top of the south, closed earlier this year at its location on State Highway 6, about halfway between Blenheim and Nelson.

At the time, the cafe’s managers said they had “reluctantly” decided to walk away from the business after DOC didn’t automatically renew their concession to run the eatery. The concession had allowed them to operate on DOC-owned reserve land.

A DOC spokesperson said then that the department would put the cafe’s concession out to tender.

It had hoped to have a new manager in place and the cafe up and running again by summer to cater for the hundreds of people who flock to the scenic reserve each week.

However, despite the cafe’s popularity, DOC Sounds operations manager Dave Hayes said in a statement that only one application was received before the tender process closed in late September.

Anthony Phelps / STUFF Co-owner Jon Hodges talking on the last day of trading for the Pelorus Bridge Cafe after DOC made the decision to put the lease out to tender.

“We sought tender applications for the right to apply for a concession to manage the facilities at Pelorus Bridge, including the operation of the cafe and campground under a concession,” the statement said.

“We have invited the applicant to make a formal application for a concession, and the application is currently being assessed as part of our concession process.

“The concession application will be publicly notified, allowing the public the opportunity to have their say about the proposed concession activity through submissions.”

The cafe had been a popular stopoff for travellers, tourists and locals alike for decades until it closed down just after Easter.

Anthony Phelps/Stuff Well-wishers showed their support for the outgoing managers when the business closed earlier this year.

At the time, locals and loyal customers descended on the cafe for one last cuppa and to offer their support to the outgoing managers.

Many spoke of their fondness for the cafe, the food and the people and said how much they would miss it.

“We anticipate that if a concession is granted, the Pelorus Bridge Cafe could be open for Christmas,” Hayes said.