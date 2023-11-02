National shearing champ on being the slightly obscured face of Ward

A new Welcome to Ward sign features shearing champion Angus Moore, but the cool thing about it is “it could be anybody”, he says.

Angus Moore finds the idea of him being a Ward celebrity laugh-out-loud funny (he actually laughed out loud on the phone).

“Yeah, nah,” he said when he stopped.

But the national shearing champion kind of is – it’s his picture on the new Welcome to Ward sign in the small South Marlborough township, population 83.

The signs are part of the Marlborough District Council’s gateway project, supported by its small townships programme. Part of the small townships programme is to build identities in the region’s smaller communities, and strengthen their “sense of place”.

A council spokesperson said their photographer attended this year’s Flaxbourne A&P Show “seeking a rural image”. And there was Moore, whose “connection to the area and shearing was well known to us”, the spokesperson said.

The three-time national shearing circuit champion, and Golden Shears runner-up, said the council contacted him about the signage, but admits he “didn’t quite understand” what the plan was. It was probably all explained to him, he said, but he had six children and a contract shearing company.

He understood the pictures were for some “marketing”, but that was about it. “I thought ‘ah yeah, cool’.”

When he saw the pictures, he thought “that’s fine, looks OK to me”. Then the sign went up.

The first he knew of it was when a staff member shared a picture of the sign on the work group chat, saying “check this out”.

“It was actually pretty funny,” Moore said. “I misunderstood what they were doing.”

Supplied Angus Moore wins the 2023 PGG Wrightson Vetmed National Shearing Circuit in March.

But the feedback had been “mostly positive, as far as I can tell”, he said, with maybe a bit of “jibing” from mates.

At least he was relatively “obscure” in the picture, he said.

“It could be anybody. It looks like a random photo of a stockman. That’s quite a cool thing about it. It’s the action, it’s what’s happening.”

Jim Tannock/Supplied The other Welcome to Ward sign shows the Hickman family going up to the Cape Campbell Lighthouse.

But at least he wasn’t so obscure that his children couldn’t recognise him. Their reaction was simply; “Oh look, papa’s on the sign.”

The council spokesperson added Moore was just “one example of many people who work hard to contribute to positive outcomes in their community”.

Another Welcome to Ward sign went up at the same time as Moore’s, showing the Cape Campbell Lighthouse and the Hickman family. The Hickmans had been farming at Taimate, in Ward, the “heart of the Flaxbourne”, since 1905.