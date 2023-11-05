Blenheim ranked New Zealand's sunniest town for October

Then-Tasman mayor Richard Kempthorne shades himself from the sun in Richmond as he holds The New Zealand Sunshine Cup aloft in 2017. Richmond is on course to reclaim the crown this year.

Blenheim has been ranked New Zealand’s sunniest place for October as the town basked in well-above-average sunshine hours throughout the month.

For the first time this year, Blenheim topped the monthly sunshine charts when it recorded 277.5 hours for October, three hours more than closest rival Richmond and 12.3 hours more than third-placed Cromwell.

And as the battle to be crowned New Zealand’s Sunshine Capital 2023 heats up, the late burst of sun-filled days saw Blenheim shoot up to 4th place in the overall standings with 2003 hours of sunshine between January and the end of October – 17 hours short of third-placed Appleby.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff October’s long sunshine hours gave Marlburians the chance to enjoy the outdoors a bit more.

But, with the Tasman town of Richmond recording 2129.2 sunshine hours over the same period, it is looking like the firm favourite to reclaim the crown it last won in 2017.

Plant & Food Research meteorologist Victoria Raw said Blenheim still had a chance of coming out on top, but a top three finish was more realistic.

“It’s possible, but between Richmond and Blenheim there is still 126.2 hours’ difference, which is quite a lot, and we’d have to be incredibly sunny and have non-stop sunshine – it is quite a big margin to claw back,” she said.

“We’re only around 17 hours behind Appleby in third, so we could get a bronze, but I don’t think we’ll be a gold medallist.

“For October, and for the first time this year, Blenheim has come in as number one, and if that were to continue, things could look different from the current position of number four.”

Meanwhile, Lewis Ferris, a communication meteorologist at the MetService, said thanks to the El Niño weather system affecting New Zealand this summer, Blenheim looks set to enjoy long stretches of sunny days for the rest of 2023.

“You’ll tend to get more of those traditionally hot summer days because you’re on the eastern side, so we’d expect more westerly winds, more systems coming up from the Southern Ocean and what that would tend to be is a bit more sunshine than would be expected and above average,” he said.

“For the next two months, it’s pretty fair to say there will be a good lot of sunny days, but of course they’re not going to be every day – there will be some rain in the mix and clouds as well – but the forecast is to be drier than average through November and December.”

1 NEWS New Zealand is set for a "temperature rollercoaster", Niwa meteorologist Ben Noll says.

And despite October being one of Blenheim’s sunniest months of the year, the long sunshine hours didn’t result in record temperatures.

In fact, October’s mean temperature of 13.1C was 0.1C below the long-term average, and there were three ground frosts recorded throughout the month, with the coldest measuring a frigid -3.1C on October 1.

The warmest day of the month saw the mercury hit a balmy 25.5C on October 13, while the coolest minimum air temperature of 0.6C was recorded on October 28.

Not surprisingly, given the clear, blue skies and long hours of sunshine Blenheim experienced throughout October, the month was relatively dry with only 32.6mm of rainfall being recorded – 58% of the long-term average of 56.1 mm.

And even though a number of severe wind warnings were issued during October, Raw said the month’s average daily wind-run of 264.3km was below the long-term average of 286.5km.

“You sort of remember those very blustery, gusty days, and they were bad, but they weren’t all day ... so overall it did come in less than the long-term average.”