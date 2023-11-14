'Who doesn't love fireworks': School gears up for Lights Over Marlborough

Whitney Street School pupils, from left, Mekhi White, Ollie Hutchison, Abi Davies, Zoe Facer, Maddie Munden and Bernice Sami, with games that will be at the Lights Over Marlborough fundraiser.

A fireworks display to raise money for a school in Blenheim never fails to blow Rebecca Kane away.

“The generosity of our local community is so overwhelming,” she said of the annual Lights Over Marlborough event. “The amount of products or time or services that local businesses provide ...”

The mother-of-three had helped organise the Whitney Street School fundraiser for the past seven or eight years, and was chairperson of the school’s Parent Support Group.

She explained the group normally had their first Lights Over Marlborough meeting as early as February, to set a timeline and some markers for the year.

“So by this time ... we’re pretty confident we’ve got most things confirmed, so it runs smoothly on the day.”

But with barely a dozen parents in the group, it was a reasonably sized event to be organising, she said.

Then again, a lot of it was “tried and tested”, so they knew what worked.

Nevertheless, the science teacher at Marlborough Boys’ College was always happy when the big day arrived and all the hard work was done, and she could sit back and enjoy the fireworks, which included 400 shots from five different positions.

“Who doesn’t love fireworks,” Kane said, before remembering about people’s pets.

But the group, and in particular licenced pyro-technician Michelle Harris, always made sure the neighbourhood was well aware of the event.

They could tell people exactly when their display was, as it basically had a 15 to 20-minute window, so people could “prepare their animals”.

“Joe Bloggs’ fireworks are a bit more sporadic,” she said.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Lights Over Marlborough fireworks in 2018.

The fireworks to music were her favourite, and “people watching from afar” didn’t get the full experience of that, Kane said.

“It adds that extra touch of magic, which fireworks already have,” she said.

The school’s first firework display was held in front of a small crowd in the school grounds in the 1980s. About 5000 people attended the event at A&P Park last year.

Money raised this year would go towards the creation of an all-wheels track at the school.

The details

Where: A&P Park, Maxwell Rd

Date: Saturday, November 18 (postponement date Sunday, November 19)

Time: Gates open 5.30pm for 6pm start. Fireworks about 9pm.

How much: Tickets sold at gate: $10 for adults; $40 for a family pass of up to two adults and three children; children under five are free.

Entertainment: Community performances, children’s zone, climbing wall, bouncy castles, chocolate wheel, mystery-bottle stall, silent auction. Food carts on site or bring a picnic.