Get your ducks in a row, and pick the best one

Raewyn Arbuckle’s white muscovy won best duck and reserve champion bird at the Marlborough A&P Show.

Raewyn Arbuckle admits her ducks are a bit spoilt, especially around show season.

Take her white female muscovy duck, for example. It had a nice soapy wash and two rinses ahead of the Marlborough A&P Show at the weekend.

And it worked. It won best duck and reserve champion bird of the show.

“Pretty cool, eh,” she said of the accolades. But that’s what it takes in the poultry show scene.

Arbuckle explained the judges were looking for “nicely rounded” birds with perfectly coloured legs and beaks. Their beaks couldn’t be flat, and their heads had to be a nice shape, too, with “average-sized” eyes.

In the case of a white muscovy, it should be “totally white” – hence the wash and rinses – with blue eyes. The second rinse was with glycerol to get oil back into the feathers, she said.

And, of course, “broken feathers are frowned upon”.

“There’s no such thing as a perfect duck, but you get them as close as possible,” said Arbuckle, adding she had a little help from her 2-year-old grandson this time around to get her duck show-ready.

The Wairau Valley resident said she had been showing ducks for about 10 years. But her love of ducks started five years before that, when she got four ducklings off a friend and “it went from there”.

She had about 30 muscovy ducks – and a “few different breeds of chickens” – at her Wairau Valley home, and “some sheep who live in Ward”.

She first showed her ducks at the Flaxbourne A&P Show, when it started a poultry section, and won best drake that first year. The year after that, she won best bird.

The build-up to an A&P Show was always a bit exciting, she said, as you had to go out and “choose which bird you think is best”.

But the shows, for Arbuckle anyway, were more about meeting people with similar interests. “You make some really good friends out of it,” she said.

“It was a nice weekend,” she said of the Marlborough A&P Show. “My grandkids definitely enjoyed it as well. The 2-year-old got into helping granny get her ducks ready for the show.

“The little kids [at the show] are really into being able to touch the birds.”