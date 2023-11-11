Harakeke project to fight loneliness in 'cliquey' Marlborough

Crossroads Marlborough will be a host venue for the Harakeke Hubs project, a new initiative aimed at combating loneliness and social isolation in the region.

Famed for its wine industry, long sunshine hours and the stunning coastlines of the Sounds, Marlborough has often been an attractive place for those looking for work or a quieter way of life.

But the region is also known for being “a bit cliquey", as new arrivals often struggle to make new friends and feel part of the community.

With this in mind, the Marlborough District Council has teamed up with a number of local community groups to launch a new initiative – Harakeke Hubs – a project that aims to get people making new connections and building new relationships.

Meg Martin, manager of Volunteer Marlborough, one of the council’s partners in the project, who had been helping to train the volunteers who will be running the Harakeke Hubs, said there was a real need for such an initiative in the region, and Blenheim in particular.

“It is a small town where people have grown up together, and I think it has a bit of a reputation as a bit of a cliquey town, but it’s more that everybody knows each other because they’ve all grown up in the same place,” she said.

Supplied Volunteers from the Havelock Harakeke Hub finishing off their training, from left, councillor Barbara Faulls, Helen McLean from Te Whatu Ora and the Pelorus Area Health Trust, Val Seatter from Pelorus Area Health Trust, Silke Linthwaite and Kerry Ritchie from Destination Marlborough and the Havelock i-Site, Deb Healy from the Havelock Lions, and Lynda Soper from Family Start.

“I’ve been here 14 years, and I was lucky enough that when I moved here, I had small children, and they went to school and I could meet a few people that way, but a lot of people move to the region who don’t know anybody, who don’t have small children, or are just a bit shy.

“I think overall it’s a friendly town, it’s just maybe people don’t know how to go about meeting new friends.”

During the launch week, Harakeke Hubs would be held at several venues across Marlborough, each hosted by at least one trained, community-minded voluntary Hub Host.

Martin said she and her team had trained 30 to 40 Hub Hosts who would be on hand to offer support, guidance and advice.

Supplied Harakeke Hub Hosts in training, from left, Emily Hargreaves from NMIT, Jeanine Sadd from Crossroads, Karina Healy from Supporting Families Marlborough, Patricia Miranda-Taylor, Sharlene Eden from Maataa Waka, and Diane Payton.

“The general idea of the whole project is to empower people to make those meaningful connections, and it’s just a really nice, welcoming place to connect with other people because we have a lot of isolated and lonely people,” she said.

“And we have newcomers to the region who just don’t know very many people, and are looking for a way to connect and this is a great way to do that.

“They can have a coffee and a nibble, meet some new people and just generally have a chat and get to know their region and the people around them.”

Anthony Phelps/STUFF There will be regular Harakeke Hub events held at Blenheim’s new library, Te Kahu o Waipuna.

Natalie Lawler, the Council’s Community Partnerships Support, said the Hubs would start off being held on a monthly basis, but could become weekly events if they prove popular.

“It all depends on how many people we get and how things go,” she said.

“And we’ll be looking at using different venues. I think the library is always a great place for people to go.

“People love the new library, and it’s a really nice space in there, so we will be having regular meetings there.”

Martin said the Hubs would be open to all – from young people to young parents to the elderly, locals and the newly arrived.

STACY SQUIRES/STUFF Ken has struggled with loneliness since his wife died 18 months ago.

“I would imagine that we’ll possibly get a fair number of older people, and itinerant people who maybe don’t have those close friendship groups in their lives,” she said.

“But I’d just love to see anyone from any demographic come along, migrants and newcomers. It’s a great way to meet new people.

“It’s literally all about community connectedness and social interaction and reducing those feelings of loneliness, but also really strengthening that sense of belonging that we should all have in our community.”

The Harakeke Hubs were being run in conjunction with the council’s Positive Ageing and Welcoming Communities programmes, the Marlborough Youth Trust, Marlborough CAB and Te Whatu Ora – Health New Zealand.

Harakeke Hub launch week

Pelorus Community Lounge, behind Havelock Takeaways on Main Rd, on Tuesday, November 14, 3pm-4.30pm

Te Kahu o Waipuna Blenheim Library on Wednesday, November 15, 4pm-5.30pm

Waitohi Whare Matauranga Picton Library (part of the Company Cafe) on Thursday, November 16, 10.30am-12pm

Crossroads, 2 Redwood St, Blenheim on Thursday, November 16, 10am-11.30am

For more information go to: www.marlborough.govt.nz/our-community/harakeke