Arrest warrant for former NZ Idol judge after court no-show

Paul Ellis worked with the likes of Michael Jackson during his career in the music industry. (File photo)

An arrest warrant has been issued for a former NZ Idol judge after he failed to appear in court.

Paul Ellis, who was also a judge on New Zealand’s Got Talent, was due to appear at the Blenheim District Court on Thursday on a driving while disqualified charge from August.

Court staff made several attempts to contact the 61-year-old on Thursday when he failed to appear but were unable to reach him.

Community magistrate Kay Davies issued a warrant for his arrest.

Ellis, of Havelock, had a successful career in the music industry as a producer and manager and had worked with the likes of Michael Jackson, Cyndi Lauper and Dave Dobbyn.

He was a Sony Music executive living in New York at the time of 9/11 and was a judge on the first two NZ Idol seasons, before appearing as a judge on New Zealand’s Got Talent in 2008.

Having spent part of his childhood in Picton, Ellis moved back to the region in 2020 and has since helped organise the Linkwater Summer Sounds Music Festivals.