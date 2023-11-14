Driver who caused crash so drunk he couldn't stand 'without being held up'

Shaun Dion Hillman was “so intoxicated” after crashing he was taken to hospital by police. (File photo)

A man whose short-lived crime spree started with two stolen bottles of whiskey ended in hospital just a few hours later.

Shaun Dion Hillman, 57, went into the Thirsty Liquor store on Grove Rd in Blenheim and took two bottles of whiskey valued at $100 each before leaving without paying, about 5pm on Monday, October 16.

About 6.30pm, two witnesses reported seeing Hillman driving dangerously along Old Renwick Rd, reaching estimated speeds of up to 80kph and cutting other motorists off, a police summary of facts said.

At one point, Hillman drove straight through a roundabout at about 50kph without slowing down, the police summary said.

Hillman continued to drive at speed, before crashing into the back of a car that was stopped at a give way sign, waiting to turn onto State Highway 1.

The force of the impact shunted the waiting vehicle out across two lanes of traffic on SH1. Fortunately, there were no other vehicles on the road at the time, the summary said.

The driver of the other vehicle had minor injuries from the crash.

When the police arrived, Hillman was still sitting in his car, displaying “extreme signs” of intoxication and was unable to stand “without being held up”.

As he was being led to a waiting police car, Hillman pushed an officer and was seen clenching his fist “for a fight”, the summary said.

Members of the public intervened to help the officer and Hillman was placed in handcuffs.

Hillman then refused to give police his details and said he was “going home to prison”, before repeatedly telling an officer he “was full of shit, bro”.

Once back at the police station, Hillman was “too intoxicated” to undergo “any part” of the evidential breath test procedure, and a doctor was called to assess him.

The doctor then determined Hillman was “so intoxicated” that he was taken to hospital in police custody for his own welfare.

At the scene of the crash, as police attempted to move Hillman’s vehicle, they found a 20cm knife in the passenger footwell, along with a methamphetamine pipe, and an empty bottle of whiskey that matched one of those stolen earlier.

Hillman pleaded guilty to driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs for a third or subsequent time, as well as driving while disqualified for a third or subsequent time, and driving in a dangerous manner, when he appeared before Judge Garry Barkle at Blenheim District Court on Monday.

He also admitted charges of theft under $500, possession of an offensive weapon, resisting police, failure to provide his name and address to the police, and possession of a methamphetamine pipe.

Hillman was remanded in custody to a sentencing date of February 12, 2024.