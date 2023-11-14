Plans to put in new culvert at flood-prone highway site pushed back

A road closure on SH63 in Renwick as bad weather set in again in 2022.

“Important” anti-flood work on a section of state highway in Marlborough has been put off until the new year.

Waka Kotahi had planned to replace a culvert on State Highway 63, in Renwick, this month but has decided to reschedule so the Marlborough District Council can carry out stormwater work at the same time.

It means the stretch of road, between Inkerman and Alma streets, won’t have to be dug up twice in quick succession.

“We are working with the Marlborough District Council to ensure our planned works are better aligned,” a Waka Kotahi spokesperson said. “It is about making sure certain projects are done as efficiently as possible, and ensuring disruption for road users and residents is kept to an absolute minimum.”

The work would be carried out in the first half of 2024, the spokesperson said. Precise dates would be shared with the community when finalised.

Rob Service, System Manager Top of the South, previously said, when the “important” works were announced, a lot of residents and drivers wanted to see that part of State Highway 63 improved.

“The site is prone to flooding, which often causes the road to close. The new culvert will better handle water flow, improve drainage, and reduce the impact of flooding in future.”

Contractors were to dig a 2-metre-deep trench and put trench guards in place before the new culvert was installed. It would have required a full road closure and detours.