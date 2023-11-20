'In a recession, people are most generous,' says hopeful organiser of foodbank drive

Getting ready for the Marlborough Foodbank Street Appeal are, from left, Poppy Lane, William Sabiston, Wynnie Cosgrove and Jo Lane.

The team behind the annual street appeal for Marlborough’s foodbank isn’t sure what to expect this year.

On the one hand, they totally understand people “don’t have that extra can to give away”, while on the other, often “in a recession, people are most generous”.

But with the shelves at the foodbank close to empty, as they often are at this time of year, they’re hoping for the latter.

Marlborough Community Foodbank manager Wynnie Cosgrove said the cost of living crisis was affecting everyone.

Last year, the Marlborough Foodbank Street Appeal filled 800 banana boxes with non-perishables after collectors and their fire engines went door-to-door across the entire region. But they filled about 1000 banana boxes in 2021 and in 2020.

Meanwhile, the foodbank had 155 requests for food parcels in October 2022, and 191 this October – or about six a day.

Cosgrove said 40% of their referrals were for families with at least one person in full-time employment, sometimes even two.

The gap between the haves and have-nots had widened, Cosgrove said.

“We are the lucky generation,” she said of her peers. “The next generation might not be so lucky.”

The Marlborough Foodbank Street Appeal would this year be held on Monday, November 27. If it had to be postponed, it would be held the following Monday, December 4.

Anthony Phelps/Stuff The annual Marlborough community food bank appeal making its way around Blenheim streets.

Marlborough Youth Trust manager Jo Lane, who helped organise and co-ordinate the appeal, was hopeful.

“In a recession, people are most generous,” she said, adding it wasn’t always the most affluent areas of Marlborough that donated the most generously anyway.

William Sabiston, 21, said he had volunteered on the past three street appeals and had this year helped Lane organise the event.

Sabiston said he had no idea what to expect this year.

“It’s up to people to donate to a good cause, but what’s the better cause, your 8-year-old or someone else’s 8-year-old? It’s going to be an interesting year.”

Lane’s daughter Poppy, 17, had been helping out since she was about 10 years old.

She had seen signs of that widened gap firsthand, she said.

“A while back, a girl from school asked me for grocery money ... She had asked a few [of my] friends as well. We were like ‘what the heck?’ ... It was awful.”

Poppy said she believed the girl knew her mum was involved with the foodbank, and she was able to direct her there.

Anthony Phelps/Stuff The foodbank shelves are almost bare ahead of this year’s annual appeal.

Lane said getting young people involved in the street appeal was good for their “world view development”.

Lane said you only had to look at the Marlborough Youth Civic Awards to see how beneficial it was for children to be involved in extracurricular activities. Those recipients were often involved in sport, theatre, church and community groups.

“Parents should encourage and make space for their children to get involved [in different things].”

Or, at least, to get out of their bedrooms, she said.

Lane remembered a teenager one year asking if all the items collected in the street appeal were going overseas.

“No, this is for our community,” she was able to tell him.

It also showed young people there was no reason to be embarrassed about receiving a food parcel.