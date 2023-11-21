Man jailed for using 'crude' fake banknotes

Jason Adrian Bright, 51, created and used “relatively crude” forged banknotes in Blenheim and Palmerston North. (File photo)

A man has been jailed for using fake banknotes at businesses in Blenheim and Palmerston North.

Jason Adrian Bright, 51, first used the fake banknotes at Kmart in Blenheim, about 7.40pm on April 16. He bought two pairs of scissors, a 30cm metal ruler, a hobby craft cutter, two bottles of L&P and two Cherry Ripple bars, totalling $20.45.

The defendant paid for the items using two counterfeit $20 notes and was given $14.60 change, a police summary of facts said.

Two weeks later Bright went into the Summerhays dairy on Church St in Palmerston North, and used a counterfeit $100 note to buy a bottle of Fanta and some cigarettes, taking the change and driving off, but not before his car registration was noted.

On May 3, Bright went to the service desk at Pak’nSave Palmerston North and he asked to change two $50 notes into smaller notes.

The assistant noticed that the notes were fake, as they were printed on paper and the hologram, taken from a genuine $50 note, had been attached using sellotape.

When Bright was confronted about the notes by staff, he left the store and drove off in his car. Staff noted his number plate as evidence, the summary said.

Three weeks later, Bright was back in Blenheim and went into The Yard Bar where he attempted to buy a $10 beer with another counterfeit $50 note.

The bar manager noticed the banknote was fake and challenged Bright, who immediately left the premises and got into his car and drove away. The registration was noted again, for the same car as the previous two incidents.

Bright was identified from CCTV footage and was later arrested.

He was charged with two counts of using forged documents, and two counts of possessing forged banknotes, and he appeared by audiovisual link for sentencing at the Blenheim District Court on Monday.

Judge Arthur Tompkins said the forged banknotes were “relatively crude”.

Bright had a “reasonably extensive previous history” for a number of dishonesty offences, he noted.

Judge Tompkins sentenced Bright to seven months of imprisonment for each charge of using the fake banknotes, and five months of imprisonment for each charge of possessing forged banknotes, to be served concurrently, making the total sentence seven months’ imprisonment.