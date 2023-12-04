The conservation land blocked off to the public

Many public access roads to Mount Richmond Forest Park and many of its tracks and huts have been closed. (File photo)

Huge swathes of conservation land in Mount Richmond Forest Park are blocked to the public by private companies and storm damage.

More than three quarters of the national park’s access roads on the Blenheim side of the park, off Northbank Rd, are currently closed to the public – that’s 10 out of 13. Five are due to logging operations.

People wanting to enter the park from the Nelson Tasman side were also facing restrictions, with six out of 11 roads currently closed to the public.

Access to the park from Marlborough's Northbank Rd has been restricted due to logging operations in the area.

The closures, particularly of Top Valley Rd which leads to many tracks and huts, haven’t gone down well with trampers, hunters and the Government’s Outdoor Access Commission Herenga ā Nuku Aotearoa.

Ric Cullinane, Herenga ā Nuku chief executive, said lack of access to conservation land was an issue around the country, and while he could understand roads being closed for certain health and safety reasons, he said private landowners often did this on a “whim”.

“The bottom line is the right of access exists, and it’s quite often blocked by landowners or forest managers,” he said.

Cullinane said he was aware of the access issues along Northbank Rd, and said he found the restrictions “frustrating”.

The issue of forestry companies closing public access roads onto conservation land has become a bone of contention.

He said there was a “huge demand” for public access to the conservation land, and there were “pages and pages” of reasons why it was important for the health and wellbeing of the public.

”The free and easy recreational amenity that these accessways provide has huge benefits for the wider community,” he said.

”It provides recreational opportunities, and whether that’s tramping, mountain biking, hunting, there’s no doubt in the benefit of being outdoors.

“But it’s being restricted and blocked, largely on the whim of forest managers and landowners, for either convenience or for their health and safety liabilities, and in some cases it provides an opportunity to make money.”

Cullinane said access for hunters was especially important as they helped to control the deer and pig numbers that “cause havoc” in native forests.

Murray Chapman, president of the Marlborough Tramping Club, believes forestry companies close access roads to conservation land far too often, and for far too long.

Elsewhere, Murray Chapman, president of the Marlborough Tramping Club, said logging operations could close roads into the park for up to four months at a time.

“It’s happened with Kiwi Rd, which gives you access to Foster’s Clearing Hut and Mt Royal, which is quite often closed due to logging operations, and these can only be accessed from [the Blenheim] side, so for that reason they shouldn’t be closing them the way they are closing them.”

OneFortyOne, which owned large commercial pine forests between Northbank Rd and the park, said allowing public access through its forests had health and safety risks.

“OneFortyOne does not want the public using any roads that are unsafe in our forests,” spokesperson Kylie Reeves said.

“This might be due to the condition of the road or because there is increased risk due to active harvesting operations in an area.

“These are not public roads, they are roads on private land with public access easement instruments on some roads.”

Herenga ā Nuku's Outdoor Access Map, with purple lines to indicate legal roads, including Top Valley Rd, leading into conservation land, and pink lines indicate public access easements – many of which are closed due to forestry operations.

Many public access easements were created under the Crown Forest Assets Act 1989, and were introduced to establish and protect the rights of public access through forests once they were privatised.

However, according to Herenga ā Nuku, many of the roads along Northbank Rd were classed as unformed legal roads, or paper roads, and were owned by the Marlborough District Council.

Paper roads held the same status as formed roads, meaning the public had the right to drive and walk along the roads without landowner permission.

Glyn Walters, the council’s communications manager, said Top Valley Rd had been closed due to storm damage and was due to reopen soon.

However, DOC said Top Valley Rd and several of the public access easements, including Staircase Rd that led to beauty spots such as Lake Chalice, remained closed due to “forestry operations”.

Members of the Marlborough Tramping Club have had to cancel a planned trip due to expensive insurance demands from a private forestry firm.

Cullinane said when it came to the closure of storm-damaged roads, forestry companies were often in no rush to reopen them.

He said he could understand why damaged roads were closed to vehicles such as cars, but said access should be available for other modes of transport, including walking.

“In the forestry blocks, if a road is damaged by weather events, the forestry company generally won’t repair them until they need to,” he said.

“But that shouldn’t restrict foot access, cycle, quad bike, motorbike access – for anything practical, it needs to be allowed and open.”

Four access roads into Mount Richmond Forest Park from Northbank Rd remained closed due to storm damage, including the Kiwi and Bartletts Creek roads that had been shut since July 2022.

Chapman said access to surrounding public conservation land through private forestry blocks was becoming increasingly difficult, and potentially very expensive.

“The tramping club have a trip coming up, and to get to where they want to go, they have to go through a very small section on OneFortyOne property,” he said.

“Now OneFortyOne has stipulated that, for access, the vehicles have to have $5 million of public liability insurance for each vehicle.

Jan Finlayson, a 2022 Outdoor Access Champion, speaks about the importance of public being able to access conservation land, her feelings towards the award she received and her go to spot.

“I would imagine it would cost us $800 to $1000 per vehicle for that insurance, and as a club we probably can’t afford to do that.”

As for future access, Chapman said he believed negotiations between the public, the council, DOC and logging companies were needed to reach a compromise, possibly one in which the roads were opened when the forestry crews weren’t working.

“Forestry gangs don’t work weekends and public holidays, so there is absolutely no reason for these roads to be closed on weekends and public holidays.”