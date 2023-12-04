Queen Charlotte College to start building home for 'whānau in need' next year

Construction academy instructor Lindsay McLenaghan says the new structure, or classroom, is getting students at Queen Charlotte College excited.

“I’ve never had the luxury of building a house under a roof,” says Lindsay McLenaghan. That changes next year.

McLenaghan will lead the new construction academy at Picton’s Queen Charlotte College, which has a deal of sorts in place to build a home for Kāinga Ora.

The school signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Kāinga Ora in October 2022. The MoU was to support the development of the construction academy, but it also said the academy might eventually build a home that could be supplied to the government agency.

It was hoped the academy would be up and running this year, but it took time to develop a space in which the students could work. That space was just about ready.

“I had a big smile on my face when this roof went on. We will kill that breeze too,” McLenaghan said, pointing to where the canvas walls would go up.

Meanwhile, the school was getting a new science and technology block, and a new administration and student centre, with a new library, in a $20 million refit. That work, separate to the construction academy, was due to be completed by April 2025.

McLenaghan said the construction academy structure – essentially a classroom for the academy – had started to create a buzz amongst students.

Fifteen year 12 and 13 students would start work on an 87m² two-bedroom home in term 1 next year. McLenaghan hoped the house would be finished next year too.

He would only have the students for a day-and-a-half each week, so he thought he might have to work on it in their absence, leaving bits undone to show them when they came back to class.

The students were only tasked with building the house, so carpenters, painters, plumbers and electricians would come in to do their bits, showing the students what they were doing.

Anthony Phelps/Stuff Just the walls to go: The construction academy will start work on its first home next year inside the space.

McLenaghan, who had a Limited Authority to Teach with the Teaching Council of Aotearoa New Zealand, said the academy would expose the teenagers to a “heap of trades”.

“That’s all it takes to plant the seed,” he said. “It’s definitely not about turning out a lot of little carpenters.”

If nothing else, they wouldn’t be “scared of a hammer or a saw” when they came to own their own house, he said.

McLenaghan saw the academy as a “community project”, as some of the local “business partners” who had supported its development could potentially get more work-ready employees out the other end.

It was also a “beautiful win-win” for the college and Kāinga Ora, he said.

Anthony Phelps/Stuff Queen Charlotte College principal Betty Whyte says the new science and technology block, administration block and student centre are due to be completed by April 2025, but she hopes they’re finished by December 2024.

Julia Campbell, regional director for Nelson, Marlborough and West Coast, said Kāinga Ora was delighted the Queen Charlotte College students were about to start their “construction training journey”.

”We will continue to work closely with Queen Charlotte College as construction is underway, and we expect the house they are building to eventually provide a home for whānau in need.”

Betty Whyte, principal of Queen Charlotte College, said it was an exciting time for the college.

It was “fantastic” to get the $20m refurbishment underway. They “jumped up and down a little bit” when that work was locked in, she said.

“We didn’t want to be left as the poor cousin,” Whyte said, in reference to Te Tātoru o Wairau – a $100 million project to co-locate Marlborough Boys’ and Girls’ colleges, and to relocate Bohally Intermediate School in Blenheim.