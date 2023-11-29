Man who threatened to run over ex admits 'dumb' decision

Mussel boat skipper Hayden John Roberts, 35, has claimed he can’t do community work because of a back injury. (File photo).

A man who threatened to run over his ex-partner has claimed an old injury meant he was unable to carry out community work, despite currently working as the skipper of a mussel boat.

Hayden John Roberts, 35, of Redwoodtown, had sent the threatening email to his ex about 6.18pm on November 4, saying “if I ever see you, I’ll f...... run you over”.

Police were notified and when spoken to by officers, Roberts admitted sending the email and admitted it was “dumb”, a police summary of facts said.

He said he was “very angry” at the time, and wouldn’t have actually run her over, the summary said.

He pleaded guilty to a charge of speaking threateningly and appeared for sentencing at the Blenheim District Court on Monday.

Roberts’ lawyer Josh Smith advocated for a fine for his client, saying Roberts was suffering from an old injury, a fractured vertebra, and was unable to physically carry out any court-imposed community work.

However, Judge Tony Zohrab pointed to Roberts' line of employment, and questioned why he wouldn’t be able to complete community service.

“He’s a skipper on a mussel boat but can’t do community work?” Judge Zohrab asked.

Given the nature of the threats and intimidation, a fine was “not appropriate”, Judge Zohrab said, and sentenced Roberts to 50 hours of community service.

“[Probation] will find you something to do,” he told Roberts.