Blenheim man jailed for violent sexual attack

Jay Leaning has been sentenced for sexual and violent offending at the Blenheim District Court. (File photo)

A Blenheim man has been jailed after becoming violent when his sexual advances were rebuffed.

Jay Isaac Leaning, 32, had turned up at a woman’s house about 3am on May 1, banging loudly on the window, and asking for some water and a “yarn”.

The woman, wearing only her dressing gown, let him in, a police summary of facts said.

Leaning sat next to her and told her he had been fighting, and showed the woman his “bloodied knuckles”, the summary said.

He then tried to “cuddle” and touch the woman, who told him to stop and that she wasn’t enjoying it.

Despite her repeated requests for him to stop, and pushing him away, Leaning continued to attempt to initiate sex, and inserted his fingers, the summary said.

The woman told him to leave as she had work in the morning and went to her bedroom, but Leaning followed and pushed her onto the bed, saying “it’s going to happen, you know you want it, let it happen”.

But as the woman continued to struggle, he gave up and swore at her. While still on top of her, he put both hands around her throat and squeezed for five or six seconds until she could not breathe.

The defendant then punched the woman in the head, and continued swearing before leaving the house with the woman’s cellphone.

On May 14, Leaning was arrested, charged and bailed, and given police disclosure about his charges, including witness statements.

A couple of months later, Leaning posted the information on Facebook, causing “backlash” for the woman on social media, and from strangers going into her workplace.

Leaning was also charged in relation to an earlier assault, when he had become angry at the woman and slapped her across the face.

Leaning pleaded guilty to sexual violation, indecent assault, strangulation, and two counts of assault, and was sentenced at the Blenheim District Court on Tuesday.

Judge Tony Zohrab said the woman had acted with “great restraint” during the offending and was left feeling “uneasy, scared and worried”.

Leaning’s offending had a “significant impact” on the woman, Judge Zohrab said.

While his offending was not classed as a home invasion, the fact that it took place in the victim’s home was a significant factor.

“The victim was vulnerable, both physically and also psychologically,” Judge Zohrab said.

“The home is supposed to be a place of sanctuary where someone is able to feel safe from serious violence and enduring harm.”

He sentenced Leaning to three years and three months’ imprisonment.