Blenheim brothers appear in court after Killer Beez drugs bust

Police have seized a number of items during a bust as part of Operation Bear.

Two brothers connected to the Killer Beez have appeared in court following an alleged methamphetamine deal in a Blenheim car park last week.

Joel Lawrence Kite, 29, of Blenheim, appeared at the Blenheim District Court on Tuesday facing 11 charges as part of Operation Bear, a large police sting across the top of the South Island targeting methamphetamine distribution.

He was charged with participating in an organised crime group to obtain material benefits from the supply of methamphetamine, failing to help police with a search, conspiring to sell methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, four counts of supplying methamphetamine, and three counts of offering to supply methamphetamine.

Judge Jo Reilly remanded him in custody until his next appearance on January 8, 2024.

His brother Tony Kite, 26, of Blenheim, faces 13 charges: participating in an organised crime group to obtain material benefits from the supply of methamphetamine, conspiring to sell methamphetamine, failing to help police with a search, eight counts of offering to supply methamphetamine, and two counts of supplying methamphetamine.

He was bailed to an address in Paraparaumu, on the Kapiti Coast until January 17, 2024.

Judge Reilly imposed strict conditions when granting his bail, including a 24-hour curfew unless he was out with his partner and mother-in-law buying groceries or attending medical or agency appointments, and he had to stay within the Kapiti Coast area.

He could only possess one phone and had to provide police with the access code when requested, and he was not to possess or consume any illegal drugs.

He was also banned from associating with any Killer Beez gang members or associates, including his brother.

The brothers were arrested on Friday. Police said they seized 56 grams of methamphetamine and a large quantity of cash during a bust in a public car park.

supplied Motorbikes are among the vehicles seized by police during a bust as part of Operation Bear.

Police had executed search warrants across the Tasman police district three days earlier, arresting a further 11 gang members from the West Coast, Nelson and Blenheim, aged between 27 and 46, believed to be the most influential members of the gang in Tasman.

They faced 67 charges in total.

Police said they had been monitoring the gang since July.

The bust led to the seizure of 1.2kg of methamphetamine in total, 1kg allegedly from a courier as he landed at Nelson Airport from Auckland, as well as $143,000 in cash, small amounts of cocaine, and just over 95kg of cannabis, police said.

Officers also seized a sawn-off shotgun, 20 rounds of shotgun ammunition, and 11 .22 rounds over the course of the operation, along with several assets believed to be bought through the proceeds of crime, such as vehicles, motorbikes, jet skis, a boat, jewellery and 136 pairs of Nike and Timberland shoes.