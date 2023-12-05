Clubs of Marlborough offers whittled down to 'last two'

The Clubs of Marlborough went on the market “as is where is” in October. The tender process closed on November 15.

The liquidator of the Clubs of Marlborough is “very close” to selecting his preferred buyer.

Malcolm Hollis, of PricewaterhouseCoopers, confirmed on Tuesday he had whittled the offers down to “the last two”, and he expected to go with one in the next few days.

”But that’s still just accepting a conditional tender,” Hollis said, adding the successful applicant would then have about a month to work through their conditions. It was unlikely the sale would go unconditional before Christmas, he said.

All the tenders received for the property were conditional, and each had their “pros and cons in terms of price and conditions”, he said.

“We are considering the last two, looking at the different merits of each,” Hollis said on Tuesday.

At that time, Hollis said the sale had attracted multiple offers. He would not say how many offers were received.

The Clubs of Marlborough, built in 2007, closed its doors last November due to multimillion-dollar debt and declining revenue.

The Blenheim Working Men’s Club, trading as Clubs of Marlborough, was one of New Zealand’s oldest Friendly Societies and had been operating for more than 130 years.

At the time of closing, it had about 4000 members and employed 50 staff. The Marlborough Returned and Services Association vacated the building at the same time. The clubs officially went into liquidation in March this year.

It was touted as a great opportunity for potential owner-occupiers or astute investors looking to purchase a property in Blenheim at a fraction of the replacement value.

It was a 6500m² two-storey property, on a 2800m² section, in a “prime location”, with views of the Taylor River and a large public car park out front. It had a parking building across the road too.

The property was unit titled into three main units, with the Clubs of Marlborough owning units B and C. These were available for sale with vacant possession. The Marlborough District Council owned Unit A, the Marlborough Events Centre, which was not for sale.

Hollis said on Tuesday the last two tenders were “not far apart”, but he wanted to make sure he picked the right one.

He fully expected the successful tender, after getting the “green light”, to take the full month to work through their conditions.

“There’s a bit of time to go yet,” Hollis said. “They could turn around and say ‘we are good to go’, but I’m not optimistic it will be before Christmas.”

They could be working through some of their conditions already, Hollis said, explaining there was a “data room ... up in the cloud”, with things like the pre-contract disclosure statement and seismic reports available. Only genuine interested parties could access that information.

Hollis said the agreed sale price would in time become public information.