Successful bidder knows what they want to do with Clubs of Marlborough

The “iconic” Clubs of Marlborough premises in central Blenheim could have a new owner by Christmas.

And then there was one.

The liquidator of the Clubs of Marlborough has picked his preferred buyer – opting for the one he feels is “more likely to complete”.

Malcolm Hollis, of PricewaterhouseCoopers, said he was “quietly confident” the deal would go unconditional, once the bidder carried out their due diligence, saying they were a buyer of “substance”.

“The [interested] party selected is a very good one ... They know what they are going to do with it.”

The Clubs of Marlborough went on the market in October, touted as a great opportunity for potential owner-occupiers or astute investors looking to purchase a property in Blenheim at a fraction of the replacement value.

It was a 6500m² two-storey property, on a 2800m² section, in a “prime location”, with views of the Taylor River. The building was unit titled into three main units, with the Clubs of Marlborough owning units B and C. The Marlborough District Council owned Unit A, the Marlborough Events Centre, which was not for sale.

The Clubs of Marlborough, built in 2007, closed its doors last November due to multimillion-dollar debt and declining revenue. At the time of closing, it had about 4000 members and employed 50 staff. The Marlborough Returned and Services Association vacated the building at the same time.

Hollis said he informed the buyer their bid was successful at the end of last week. Earlier last week, he said he had whittled it down to the last two. Both those bids were conditional. He would not reveal who made the successful bid.

“Each had pros and cons,” he said. “In the end, it was a bit of a balancing act to decide which party was preferred.”

Hollis explained a third party had put a bid in, but they were ruled out pretty quickly. Hollis said they had no idea what they were going to do with it, didn’t respond to questions and when he tried to look them up online, he could find nothing on them.

It was a “bit strange”, he said, adding the process could sometimes attract “tyre kickers”.

The successful party had a bit less than a month to carry out their due diligence, but Hollis suspected they might ask for more time.

“I’d like to think unconditional pre-Christmas. At the moment, they have not asked for [more time], but I suspect they might.”

He again reminded the public the deal was not yet guaranteed.

“They can get cold feet and pull out ... [but] quietly confident, is probably what I would say,” he said about the purchase going through.

If it didn’t, the premises would go back on the market, Hollis said.

Hollis said the agreed sale price would in time become public information.