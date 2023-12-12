Third Blenheim man in court as police continue sting on Killer Beez

Operation Bear has targeted the Killer Beez and the distribution of methamphetamine in the top of the south.

A third Blenheim man has appeared in court charged with conspiracy to supply meth in the wake of Operation Bear – a police blitz on the Killer Beez gang.

Daniel Nichols was also charged with two counts of driving while disqualified for the third or subsequent time, and one count of failing to stop for police.

Nichols was granted bail when he appeared at the Blenheim District Court on Monday, ahead of his next appearance on January 29, 2024.

Nichols was one of five people arrested last week when cash and drugs were seized in a police takedown of the gang’s “Southern Swarm”.

Two Nelson-based associates, aged 41 and 60, were also apprehended on Thursday, after search warrants were executed at a Nelson property and on vehicles in Motueka and Blenheim.

supplied Police have seized a number of items as part of Operation Bear in the Tasman police district.

All three are alleged to have regularly purchased methamphetamine from the Killer Beez for on-supply in Nelson and Blenheim, and are facing charges of conspiracy to supply methamphetamine and possession of methamphetamine for supply.

Members of the Canterbury Organised Crime Unit, assisting the Tasman-based Operation Bear, apprehended a Killer Beez gang member and an associate while executing a search warrant at a Christchurch address on Thursday.

During the search, an indoor cannabis growing operation was allegedly found, and 61 plants were allegedly seized along with $5000 cash and a taser.

A 30-year-old man is facing charges in relation to being part of an organised criminal group, along with drugs and unlawful possession of an offensive weapon charges, and is due to reappear at Christchurch District Court on December 22.

A 31-year-old woman living at the address appeared at the Christchurch District Court on Thursday charged with cultivating cannabis.

supplied Items seized by police during Operation Bear include vehicles and a boat.

The operation included the arrest of 13 people in late November, facing a total of 67 charges. Two of them were in positions of gang leadership in Auckland, and one in Nelson.

The arrests included two brothers from Blenheim. Police said they seized 56 grams of methamphetamine and a large quantity of cash during a bust in a public car park.

Joel Lawrence Kite, 29, faced 11 charges relating to the sale and supply of methamphetamine and participation in an organised crime group. He was remanded in custody until January 8. His brother Tony James Kite, 26, faced 13 charges of a similar nature and was bailed to an address in Paraparaumu, on the Kapiti Coast until his next appearance on January 17.