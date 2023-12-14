Port Marlborough still digesting that 'iReX is obviously over', says boss

Port Marlborough chief executive Rhys Welbourn looks out over Picton harbour where a new wharf was going to be built as part of the iReX project.

The boss of Port Marlborough says the Government’s decision to stop the Cook Strait ferry project in its tracks came as a “complete surprise” to him – “as it was for everyone”.

“We share in the disappointment felt throughout our region and the country by those who are involved in this project,” Port Marlborough chief executive Rhys Welbourn said on Thursday.

Welbourn said he wanted to sit down with KiwiRail and the Government to “understand what the future looks like” for the “nationally significant” link between the two main islands.

Finance Minister Nicola Willis announced on Wednesday she had decided against pumping more money into the Inter-Island Resilient Connection (iReX) project. Without the extra money, the project could not proceed.

Originally, when it was announced in 2020, the work was expected to cost under $1 billion. On Wednesday, Willis said the latest briefing indicated it would cost $3b. She described it as a “massive cost blowout”.

The iReX project would have transformed the Interislander fleet, with two new rail-capable, low-emissions ferries and new terminal infrastructure in both Wellington and Picton. The first new ship was meant to be launched in January 2025. Hyundai Mipo Dockyard had already been contracted to build the ships. However, Willis said on Wednesday she had been told Hyundai had not yet started building the ships.

Port Marlborough, a key partner in the project, had a “fixed-price” deal with KiwiRail to deliver its part of the project – the “wet assets” this side of Cook Strait. That price was fixed at $110 million, borrowed from the Marlborough District Council.

Marlborough mayor Nadine Taylor said on Wednesday night the decision to pull the plug on the ferry project would come as a shock to people in Picton.

Taylor said the port town had been a “great supporter” of the iReX project.

The mayor said Port Marlborough, which was wholly owned by Marlborough District Council, had robust agreements in place with KiwiRail that required the completion of early works at the port of Picton and the reinstatement of any affected assets.

Iain McGregor/STUFF Interislander says its new 'monster' ferries are safer and kinder to the Marlborough Sounds. But that doesn't wash with locals. (Video first published April 4, 2023. Note: Interislander did not want to be interviewed on camera.)

Welbourn echoed this, saying there would be “no financial loss” to Marlborough ratepayers.

“Our commercial team at the port have worked hard to ensure that Port Marlborough has not suffered any financial loss as a result of the work done to date,” he said.

“The purpose of the iReX project was to deliver a futureproofed, more resilient and sustainable State Highway 1 across Cook Strait, and it is clear these are the minimum requirements of any new projects put on the table after iReX for the interisland service.

“Our longstanding commitment to supporting the enhancement of this vital link remains, and we will continue to collaborate closely with KiwiRail and the Government as we navigate the way forward, ensuring the best outcome for delivering success to Marlborough.”

Taylor said she wanted to remind Kiwis and overseas travellers that Picton was still “open for business”.

“The Interislander and Bluebridge ferries are working as normal across Cook Strait,” she said.