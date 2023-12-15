'A shared future': New marina not just a marina

Justin Carter, chief executive of Te Ātiawa, and Rhys Welbourn, right, chief executive of Port Marlborough, remove the korowai from the toka manatu, or remembrance stone, at the opening of the Waikawa North West Marina.

“When the old net is cast aside, the new net goes fishing.”

The plaque on the toka manatu, or remembrance stone, at the far end of Marlborough’s newest marina reflects on a time past, while looking to the future.

That was very much the theme at the official opening of the $30 million Waikawa North West Marina on Friday afternoon, with young and old gathering for the occasion. The formal ribbon-cutting duties fell to the former, many of them pupils at Waikawa Bay School.

Justin Carter, chief executive of Te Ātiawa o te Waka-a-Māui Trust, said the iwi had been on a long journey with Port Marlborough to deliver the marina, and he was pleased with the outcome.

It was important the project acknowledged “how important the area was and is to Te Ātiawa”, he said.

Earlier in the day, Te Ātiawa and Port Marlborough signed a kawenata, or covenant, to acknowledge the relationship they had built over the past decade or so, bringing the marina together.

Rhys Welbourn, Port Marlborough’s chief executive, said the agreement was again about looking to the future, adding it was “quite an emotional ceremony”.

It had been a special day, Welbourn said, not long after he and Carter had removed the korowai from the toka.

In his speech, Welbourn said the marina project was about investing in a “shared future”.

“It will serve our community and deliver prosperity for future years,” he said.

Anthony Phelps/Stuff The 251-berth Waikawa North West Marina is almost 80% full.

Marlborough mayor Nadine Taylor wasn’t sure if marinas could be called pretty, “but I think this is a really pretty marina”, she said.

She described the “pile and panel” breakwater design, which allowed for a constant flow of water underneath, as a “modern day masterpiece”.

Taylor said the 251-berth marina would add “ongoing real benefits” to the wider Picton and Marlborough economy, and welcomed “new boaties” who would soon learn of the “treasure that is the Marlborough Sounds”.

The Sounds had beautiful scenery and beautiful bays, “and if you are in the know, [had] great fishing out there”, she said.