Developer bags Clubs of Marlborough with 'substantially higher' late bid

Chris Thornley is lead investor in the “small family syndicate” that has bought the Clubs of Marlborough.

“You can’t do that,” Chris Thornley shouted over to the parking warden. “It’s my building.”

He wasn’t lying.

Thornley and a “small family syndicate” have purchased the Clubs of Marlborough in Blenheim.

Thornley said they were still getting their heads around landing the deal after a whirlwind week. First, they were told they had lost out to another buyer, Rangitāne o Wairau, only to find out late Thursday they had been successful.

The team of “three directors of a company yet to be formed”, which included Thornley’s son-in-law, only got into the building at lunchtime on Monday. Thornley was parked in the chief executive spot when he nearly got a ticket.

In fact, it’s been a busy month or so for Thornley, who recently sold Springlands Lifestyle Village to Metlifecare. That deal settled on November 30.

“My intention was not to go out and buy something else,” said the 68-year-old, who doesn’t take possession of the Clubs until February.

But he said he was sad at how the collapse of the Clubs of Marlborough had played out, “particularly for the RSA”, and that’s what initially attracted him to the sale – albeit late in the piece. His bid was submitted after the tender process had closed.

“My dad was a member of the RSA here. We will make sure there’s something in the deal for the RSA, one way or another.

“I used to come here myself. It was nice, but you could come in here on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday night, and you wouldn’t be paying the lighting bill.”

It was “too big of a beast” for the clubs, he said.

The Clubs of Marlborough, built in 2007, closed its doors last November due to multimillion-dollar debt and declining revenue. At the time of closing, it had about 4000 members and employed 50 staff. The Marlborough Returned and Services Association vacated the building at the same time.

The 6500m² two-storey property with views of the Taylor River was touted as an “iconic opportunity”. The listing said astute investors could get the premises at a fraction of the cost of what it would take to build today. The Information Memorandum from Bayleys said it was worth $22 million.

The building was unit titled into three main units, with the Clubs of Marlborough owning units B and C. The Marlborough District Council owned Unit A, the Marlborough Events Centre, which was not for sale.

Anthony Phelps/Marlborough Express Thornley and his team have some ideas for the premises, but nothing “fixed”.

Thornley said he nearly missed the sale as he was busy wrapping up the Springlands Lifestyle Village deal, so he got his bid in “fairly late”.

The liquidator, Malcolm Hollis of PricewaterhouseCoopers, said last week he had selected his preferred bid, adding the buyer knew what they were going to do with the building.

Thornley explained on Monday that wasn’t him. He wasn’t sure what he was going to do with the place.

They had some ideas, but they weren’t “fixed” on any.

“We want to explore what’s best for the community as well,” he said.

First, it needed some maintenance, then they wanted to get some tenants in and “get it working for Marlborough”. Thornley and his team would just be landlords, he said.

He thought it would be great if they could find tenants to complement the adjoining Marlborough Events Centre and the ASB Theatre next door.

“Certainly a bar and restaurant would be nice,” he said. But the building had “great potential” and “nothing was off the table”, he said.

Hollis said on Tuesday that Thornley’s bid was substantially higher than the others. However, when the price eventually became public, people would still think he got it for an “absolute bargain”.

Hollis confirmed Rangitāne had been the preferred bidder for some time, and he had “provisionally accepted” their bid, but it was not finalised as they carried out due diligence.

Thornley came in late – going from “vaguely interested to interested to seriously interested” – and made an offer with no conditions.

“[Thornley’s] bid was the highest, so we had to consider it, but we also had to consider if it was genuine. I had heard stories he had sold something else, so financially he could do the deal.

“My job is simply to get the best price and I think we achieved that. Not enough to pay everyone back, which is unfortunate, but a good price.”

ANZ Bank was pleased “because we got more for them at the last moment”, Hollis said.

Hollis said a number of people he had talked to described the property as a “white elephant” that needed a lot of money spent on it, so he was happy to get it sold, because it could have sat derelict for years.

Rangitāne general manager Corey Hebberd said they explored the sale, but did not proceed with the purchase.