New Pelorus Bridge Cafe managers racing to reopen for busy summer season

The cafe at Te Hoiere Pelorus Bridge Scenic Reserve has long been a coffee spot for the area’s residents as well as holidaymakers.

Ngāti Kuia being awarded the contract to manage the Pelorus Bridge Cafe and Campground was a “great way to finish the year”, said the iwi’s chief executive, Eugene Whakahoehoe.

Whakahoehoe said representatives from Ngāti Kuia’s Kaikaiāwaro Charitable Trust had signed the contract with the Department of Conservation on Saturday, and now the race was on to get everything up and running in time for the busy summer season.

“We’re in for a really hot summer, so we’re guessing that it’s going to be another packed summer out there,” he said.

“We’ve managed to get our first family in to run the camping ground over the weekend, which has been the priority, and we’ve started the process of going through food service certification, food control plans and everything else tied up with running a cafe, so that’s in the pipeline as we speak.”

Melissa Banks/Supplied Ngati Kuia has plans to bring guided walks and arts and crafts to the scenic reserve.

Whakahoehoe said the trust had hoped to have some of the cafe’s services open to the public before Christmas, but said that seemed unlikely now as getting certifications signed off during the holiday period was proving a challenge.

“It’s just unfortunate that everyone’s closing at this stage of the year, it’s been pretty hard to get things over the line in this last week of work,” he said.

“We’ve got a couple more things to sign off in terms of supplies and a few other things, but it's really about just making sure that we’re compliant in terms of food safety.

“We’ll start small and simple, whatever our permits and certifications will allow us to operate ... we will do this in small steps to get things up and running, but we don’t want to make any quick decisions and end up with something that compromises our values.”

Melissa Banks/Supplied Ngāti Kuia has a deep connection to pakohe (argillite), a hard mineral deposited along the banks of Te Hoiere, used to make axes and traditional carving tools.

Whakahoehoe said members of the trust’s horticultural team, who have been carrying out a lot of the restoration work for the Te Hoiere Project, had visited the site to ensure “everything was maintained as it should be maintained”, as they prepare to begin offering guided tours of the scenic reserve in the future.

“It’s good for us to get our kaimahi (staff) into that space and get them familiar with all the tracks and bits and pieces that are around there,” he said.

“So we’re looking forward to further embedding ourselves into the camping ground operations and the guide walk operations eventually, but at this stage it’s just about getting the basics right and making sure that we are operating that camp as efficiently and effectively as we can.”

Whakahoehoe said the trust had received a lot of positive feedback from people and businesses wanting to get involved with the project since its application for the contract and concession was made public.

Melissa Banks/Supplied Te Hoiere/Pelorus River is a popular swimming, walking and picnicking area.

“The fact that we’ve had a bit of attention has initiated a whole bunch of positive kōrero between ourselves and our potential partners,” he said.

“We’ve had a lot of direct emailing in support, and a lot of it is around the business space from people keen to partner, and people keen to add new services into the area.

“We’re looking at them all, and the ones that we have sat down and had a good talk with, there’s a really good alignment in terms of our aspirations and their organisational values.”

Whakaheohoe said all parties were eager to get operations up and running as soon as possible, but said they didn’t want to rush into decisions that could be detrimental to the trust’s long-term goals.

“We’re lucky that we’ve had people who are pretty keen to get in there as quickly as they can,” he said.

“We’ve put in a small whānau that has moved from Picton that has been running the camping ground for the last few days, and some of our other kaimahi and our other partners are all working pretty hard at the moment just to make sure that we can tick all the right boxes for the food services that we intend to put in there.

“So we’re quite excited by that, and they all understand our predicament of getting this thing up and running as quickly as we can without compromising what our long-term aspirations are.”