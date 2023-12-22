Marlborough river goers warned of toxic algae risk

Marlborough District Council is warning river goers to look out for the toxic algae, Phormidium, that is often found in the region's waterways over summer.

With the river swimming season in full swing, Marlborough District Council is warning the public about the dangers of toxic algae in the region's waterways.

The algae, which can be harmful to children and fatal to dogs, are naturally occurring and are particularly prolific in summer, when longer days and higher temperatures provide good growing conditions.

The algae form thick brown or black mats on rocks in the river bed. These mats have a velvety appearance and can become detached from the rocks.

They often accumulate along the water’s edge, where they decay, and release a musky odour which dogs are attracted to.

The council’s environmental scientist, Steffi Henkel, said because the council couldn’t survey all of Marlborough’s extensive stream and river network for toxic algae, it was impossible to put up warning signs in all the affected areas.

“Instead, we need the community to be aware of the algae, look for it at the river or stream they visit and choose a different site if the algae is present,” she said.

“The toxins in the algae can be dangerous for children and dogs. If your dog ingests toxic algae, you should take it to the vet immediately. Symptoms usually occur within 30 minutes and include panting, lethargy, muscular twitching, paralysis and convulsions.”

“In humans, contact with toxic algae can cause vomiting, diarrhoea and skin irritation,” Henkel said.

Stuff Toxic algae in the region’s rivers can be particularly harmful to children and fatal to dogs.

The council’s monitoring team said it had noticed toxic algae starting to become prolific in parts of the Rai River.

In previous summers, the algae was found to be present in sections of the Wairau and Omaka rivers, and this was likely to happen again this summer, the council said.

In a number of neighbouring regions, toxic algae mats have caused several dog deaths, and although there have been no confirmed cases in Marlborough, the council said it had seen an increase in the occurrence of toxic algae mats in the region’s streams and rivers.