Marlborough police 'quite pleased' with people's Christmas, New Year behaviour

Acting senior sergeant for Blenheim Graham Single said he was "quite pleased" with the general behaviour on Marlborough's roads over the holiday period.

Despite nabbing 33 drink-drivers in 10 days, Marlborough police were "quite pleased" with the overall behaviour of motorists on the region's roads during the Christmas and New Year period.

And despite an estimated 6000 revellers descending on Picton for New Year's Eve celebrations, the town's police officer in charge said the crowds behaved “really well” and that no arrests were made on the night.

Graham Single, Blenheim police’s acting senior sergeant for prevention, said his officers were out in force over the holiday period, and while most motorists stuck to the rules, there were a few who didn’t.

“We did a couple of check points in the build-up to Christmas to try to get the message out with work dos and things like that, just trying to get the message out there that we’ll be out there, so don’t drink and drive,” he said.

There were a few impatient drivers on Marlborough's roads over Christmas and New Year.

“Apart from the drink-drivers, I was quite pleased with the check points as there were a lot of people with sober drivers in their cars, or they'd only had one to drink and were moving, but some of the driver behaviour on the roads was quite atrocious.”

Single said he had witnessed some of the “atrocious” driving first-hand while off-duty and visiting family over the Christmas period.

“I was in my own car travelling to my in-laws from one side of Blenheim to the other and the amount of people who were super impatient,” he said.

“One guy just came racing up behind the back of other cars, tried to overtake on Stuart St and damned nearly had a crash just going round into Timandra Place.

“And then five minutes later we had a guy right up the back of us, revving the crap out of his car trying to get in front of everybody ... I don’t know why or what the rush was – it only takes five minutes to drive from one side of Blenheim to the other, but you still get that impatience out there.”

Single said officers patrolling the roads were out on patrol over the holiday period, looking to rid the region’s roads of dangerous or careless driving, and keeping an eye out for four specific infringements.

“We focus on the RIDS offences,” he said.

“That’s restraints (seatbelts), impairment (drink and drugs), distractions (cell phones) and speed, so they’re the main ones we try to get our staff to focus on.

Marlborough police were out in force targetting RIDS driving offences: Restraints (seatbelts), Impairment (drugs and alcohol), Distractions (cell phones) and Speed.

“So we get out there and target the RIDS offences, because they’re the big ones that kill and injure people.”

Police caught 33 drink-drivers on Marlborough’s roads between Friday, December 22 and Monday, January 1, Single said.

Single said he was at a loss as to why some people still chose to drink and drive given the amount of publicity out there highlighting the obvious dangers.

“I don’t know, there’s only one crime we advertise [against] on our television and that’s drinking and driving,” he said.

Sergeant Black, of Picton police, said the thousands who flocked to Picton for the New Year's Eve celebrations "behaved really well' and no arrests were made.

“There’s no excuse for it, people can’t say they don’t know. It’s the most advertised crime that we have and people still do it, but I don’t know, I wish I knew the answer.”

Over in Picton, sergeant Phil Black, the police officer in charge, said, given there were some 6000 revellers in town for the New Year’s Eve celebrations, the evening generally passed without incident.

“Considering the number of people, everyone behaved really well,” he said.

“Overall there were no arrests – we had two intoxicated young people who were taken home to their parents and there were a couple of minor liquor ban breaches but nothing of any significance.

“(But) with the amount of people in the confined area, the occasion, and the alcohol, we were very pleased with the behaviour.”