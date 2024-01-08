Roundabout work to close one lane of SH6

The intersection of Bells Rd, St Leonards Rd and State Highway 6, which should have a roundabout by the end of May.

Work on the first of two new roundabouts in Marlborough starts next week, with detours and delays expected.

Meanwhile, residents close to the site of the new State Highway 6 roundabout, at the intersection of Bells and St Leonards roads, have been warned they may experience some “noise, lights and vibration” while the work is carried out.

Construction begins on Tuesday, January 16, and runs until May 24. SH6 will have one lane closed until May 16.

A second roundabout is planned for the intersection of Tancred Crescent (the road into Marlborough Airport) and SH6. The timing for construction of this roundabout is still being finalised.

Crash figures from New Zealand Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA) showed there were 14 crashes on the Springlands to Woodbourne section of SH6 between 2015 and 2019. Twelve of those crashes were at the intersections getting roundabouts. Two were classified as serious crashes.

Meanwhile, figures from 2021 showed 45 crashes had occurred within 500m of the Bells Rd and St Leonards Rd intersection in the last 20 years.

A page dedicated to the project on the NZTA website said the road provided important access to the airport, schools, businesses, and healthcare facilities. It was also a route used by transport operators to move freight across the Marlborough area and connect to other state highways, the page said.

A NZTA statement this week said drivers would find the intersections much easier to get through when the new roundabouts were built.

Drivers entering from side roads would no longer have to wait so long to turn onto SH6, the statement said.

NZTA would also like to see an “intersection speed zone” put in to make the Jacksons Rd intersection safer, but that had not yet been confirmed.

St Leonards Rd will be closed at the intersection of State Highway 6 during stage one, from January 16 to February 24. One lane of SH6, Renwick to Blenheim, will be closed for the first three stages, up until May 16.

The work on the first roundabout was to be done in four stages. Work would typically take place on weekdays, between 7am and 7pm, with some weekend work as required.

SH6 would have one lane closed for the first three stages, up until May 16.

NZTA advised that people travelling from Nelson/Renwick to Blenheim would need to take a detour.

The detour would be via Jacksons Rd, Old Renwick Rd and Colemans Rd for light vehicles. Heavy vehicles would need to go via Jacksons Rd, Old Renwick Rd and Hutcheson St.

St Leonards Rd would be closed at the intersection of State Highway 6 during stage one, from January 16 to February 24.

Bells Rd would be closed during stage two, from February 24 to April 15. St Leonards would be closed again in stage three; April 16 to May 16.

A new SH6 roundabout at the intersection of Tancred Crescent will make it easier and safer for drivers coming in and out of Marlborough Airport.

During stage three, there would be a full road closure on SH6 for one day, with detours on Old Renwick Rd and New Renwick Rd.

Contractors would make every effort to minimise disruption while the work was carried out, the NZTA statement said.

Drivers should take care when going through the works area and follow all temporary speed limits and directions from work crews. Traffic management was there to keep road users and road workers safe, the statement said.

For more information on dates and detours, visit the SH6 Bells Rd/St Leonards Rd roundabout project page on the NZTA website.

Why roundabouts, according to NZTA

Roundabouts make it easier for people by simplifying decisionmaking and reducing the impact of errors people may make. With one clear direction to focus on, it’s easier for people to choose the right time to enter the flowing traffic.

Everyone slows down as they approach the roundabout, which encourages safe and alert behaviour. Everyone is prepared to potentially stop and give way.

Roundabouts can reduce the number of people killed or seriously injured because they significantly reduce the chance of head on, and side impact crashes and vehicle speeds are lower. While crashes may still happen, they are less likely to result in people being killed or seriously injured.