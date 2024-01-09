Days after getting it back, society keen to effectively sell museum to council

Just days after getting the museum back, the Marlborough Historical Society is hoping the council will effectively buy it off them.

The Marlborough Historical Society is once again the legal owners of the Marlborough Museum, the Cob Cottage and the buildings at Brayshaw Heritage Park in Blenheim.

Committee members of the society signed a deed of transfer on January 5 to officially transfer ownership back to the society from the now-defunct Marlborough Heritage Trust.

Paul Davidson, society president, said on Tuesday he was pleased the museum was “back where it belongs”, in the hands of the society.

However, the society would now enter into negotiations with the Marlborough District Council over the running of, and the “possible future ownership”, of the museum, Davidson said.

Davidson said the society would like the council to take the “multimillion dollar asset” off their hands, with some sort of agreed “compensation” for the society. Effectively, the society wanted to sell the museum to the council.

However, Marlborough Mayor Nadine Taylor on Tuesday poured cold water on the idea, saying now was not a good time for a “significant property purchase”.

In 2016, the society signed over its assets to the Marlborough Heritage Trust, which was set up two years earlier to help heritage groups and their volunteers look after their assets. But the trust found itself struggling too.

In 2021, the council carried out a review of the trust, and decided it should be wound up. The trust came to an end in July 2023, and the council took over the management of the museum. The council closed the museum for the best part of six months to get a new management team and systems in place. It opened again on December 19.

Supplied Signing the deed of transfer, standing from left, Warren Johnston, Trevor Jane, Dale Webb, Greg King, Rien Wagenvoort, John Orchard, and seated from left, John Larcombe, former chair of the heritage trust, and Paul Davidson.

Davidson said on Tuesday the deed of transfer between the society and the defunct trust was a “necessary and important step in securing a better future for the museum and Brayshaw Heritage Park”.

“We are pleased the assets the society built up over 50 years are back where they belong. That’s not to say a far greater council involvement is not in the interest of Marlborough’s heritage, and for the community generally.”

The society was currently working up a draft deed of occupation it wanted the council to sign in regard to the ongoing management and maintenance of the museum and the archives collection.

Later, it would look at transferring ownership to the council for “appropriate compensation”. They wanted to get those talks up and running well ahead of the council’s long-term plan deliberations. The council was expected to sign off on the long-term plan draft budget on February 22.

“There are significant negotiations ahead of us,” Davidson said.

However, Marlborough Mayor Nadine Taylor said there was no budget set aside to purchase the museum.

“Council finances are under pressure at present, primarily due to inflation and the cost of roading recovery in the Sounds. It would be a huge challenge for us to consider a significant property purchase at this time,” Taylor said.

“We are working with the historical society to resolve these matters constructively and are conscious of the need to protect Marlborough’s heritage collections in perpetuity – and that will always be our focus.”

A Marlborough Historical Society newsletter on Monday updated members on the deed of transfer signing, which happened at the museum.

In the newsletter, Davidson said 2023 had been a challenging year, but he hoped members could “enter the year ahead with renewed energy and enthusiasm for the protection and celebration of our past”.