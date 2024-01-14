Wings and Wheels Day returns for Omaka Aviation fundraiser
After being grounded for the past few years, Omaka Aviation Heritage Centre’s Wings and Wheels Day is set to return next month to help raise funds for its world-renowned heritage centre.
With a wide range of classic aircraft taking to the skies, and a fleet of classic cars on display, Gavin Conroy, the centre’s general manager, said there would be something for everyone to enjoy on the day.
There would also be a host of other classic aircraft taking to the air on the day for displays, such as the world’s only flyable Mk.1 Avro Anson, a Steadfast (a Yak-3), a Harvard, and a Polikarpov Po-2.
And, weather permitting, several World War I biplanes would also grace the skies, Conroy said.
“There’s a Bristol fighter, a pair of Nieuports and a Sopwith Pup,” he said.
“If the weather plays the game and the wind’s not too strong, we’re planning on having three or four of them in the air at the same time and flying a routine together.”
Conroy said the last Wings and Wheels Day they held was a “great success”, and said he hoped the appearance of another classic World War II combat aircraft would help draw in the crowds again.
“The last time was really popular because it was the first time the Mosquito [flew] for people to see,” he said.
“So we’re going to bring that out again, and if the weather’s good, we’ll run that again, as it was a big draw card last time, so I’m assuming it will be this time.”
Conroy said a rare FG-1D Corsair that had been out of action for several years would also be making a special appearance on the day.
“The Corsair has been out for a few years, and a new owner has come forward and purchased it, and he’s had quite a bit of work done on it,” he said.
“Because it was sat on the ground for six years, it needed a bit of work, which the guy has done, and now it’s up and about and appearing at shows and displays again.
“The owner’s happy to bring it down here to display it here because there’s been so much work done on it and a lot of people have helped out, so he kind of wants to pay everyone back.”
Rachael Brown, Omaka’s marketing manager, said it was great to be able to bring Wings and Wheels Day back to life after the event was shelved for several years due to ongoing expansion work at the heritage centre.
The work would allow the museum’s capacity to more than double, and create extra space for more classic aircraft to be brought in and put on display.
“Since we host Classic Fighters, we’re all geared up, and we’re always in need of new stuff for the museum and this is a great fundraiser for us.
“With the expansion of the museum, we always need things like new projectors, and new displays.”
Brown said the final line up of classic cars on display hadn’t been finalised yet, but said a lot of the aviation centre’s members “actually have some pretty special cars that will be coming along”.
There would also be joyrides available to the public in some of the planes, including the Mk.1 Avro Anston, for those wanting a more immersive experience, Brown said.
“It should be a pretty cool day out, people will be back from their holidays and maybe just in need a bit of a boost again after their post-holiday blues.”
Tickets for the February 4 event cost $25 and included access to the Wings and Wheels Day event, entry to the museum, and entry to the Omaka Classic Car museum.
For more information go to www.omaka.org.nz