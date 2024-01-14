Wings and Wheels Day returns for Omaka Aviation fundraiser

Omaka Aviation Heritage Centre’s chief executive Jane Orphan, left, general manager Gavin Conroy, centre, and marketing manager Rachael Brown with a Stearman aircraft which will be taking part in flying displays at next month's Wings and Wheels Day.

After being grounded for the past few years, Omaka Aviation Heritage Centre’s Wings and Wheels Day is set to return next month to help raise funds for its world-renowned heritage centre.

With a wide range of classic aircraft taking to the skies, and a fleet of classic cars on display, Gavin Conroy, the centre’s general manager, said there would be something for everyone to enjoy on the day.

There would also be a host of other classic aircraft taking to the air on the day for displays, such as the world’s only flyable Mk.1 Avro Anson, a Steadfast (a Yak-3), a Harvard, and a Polikarpov Po-2.

Anthony Phelps/STUFF Aviation enthusiasts will have the chance of taking to the skies in the world’s only flyable WW2 Mk.1 Avro Anson plane.

And, weather permitting, several World War I biplanes would also grace the skies, Conroy said.

“There’s a Bristol fighter, a pair of Nieuports and a Sopwith Pup,” he said.

“If the weather plays the game and the wind’s not too strong, we’re planning on having three or four of them in the air at the same time and flying a routine together.”

Conroy said the last Wings and Wheels Day they held was a “great success”, and said he hoped the appearance of another classic World War II combat aircraft would help draw in the crowds again.

“The last time was really popular because it was the first time the Mosquito [flew] for people to see,” he said.

Anthony Phelps/STUFF Mark O’Sullivan and Ronan Harvey in their Yak-3U Steadfast with Bill Reid and Ryan Southam in the only flying example in the world of an WWII Avro Anson Mk1 bomber on a demonstration flight ahead of Yealands Classic Fighters in Blenheim.

“So we’re going to bring that out again, and if the weather’s good, we’ll run that again, as it was a big draw card last time, so I’m assuming it will be this time.”

Conroy said a rare FG-1D Corsair that had been out of action for several years would also be making a special appearance on the day.

“The Corsair has been out for a few years, and a new owner has come forward and purchased it, and he’s had quite a bit of work done on it,” he said.

“Because it was sat on the ground for six years, it needed a bit of work, which the guy has done, and now it’s up and about and appearing at shows and displays again.

Stuff The Corsair, seen here at Omaka Classic Fighters in 2013, will be taking to the skies again after being grounded for several years.

“The owner’s happy to bring it down here to display it here because there’s been so much work done on it and a lot of people have helped out, so he kind of wants to pay everyone back.”

Rachael Brown, Omaka’s marketing manager, said it was great to be able to bring Wings and Wheels Day back to life after the event was shelved for several years due to ongoing expansion work at the heritage centre.

The work would allow the museum’s capacity to more than double, and create extra space for more classic aircraft to be brought in and put on display.

Stuff An array of classic cars and aircraft will be on display when Wings and Wheels Day returns to Omaka next month.

“Since we host Classic Fighters, we’re all geared up, and we’re always in need of new stuff for the museum and this is a great fundraiser for us.

“With the expansion of the museum, we always need things like new projectors, and new displays.”

Brown said the final line up of classic cars on display hadn’t been finalised yet, but said a lot of the aviation centre’s members “actually have some pretty special cars that will be coming along”.

There would also be joyrides available to the public in some of the planes, including the Mk.1 Avro Anston, for those wanting a more immersive experience, Brown said.

“It should be a pretty cool day out, people will be back from their holidays and maybe just in need a bit of a boost again after their post-holiday blues.”

Tickets for the February 4 event cost $25 and included access to the Wings and Wheels Day event, entry to the museum, and entry to the Omaka Classic Car museum.

For more information go to www.omaka.org.nz