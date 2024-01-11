Desperate measures to save water as 'loss of supply' feared in Picton

Blenheim’s Finn, 11, and Meredith Mackenzie, 8, make the most of the playground on Picton’s foreshore before the council turns the tap off on Friday.

Don’t use sprinklers or the garden hose, take a short shower, turn off the tap when you are brushing your teeth and don’t wash your car.

The Marlborough District Council is telling Picton and Waikawa residents “every drop counts” as the town is running out of water.

The council is imposing a total hosing ban from Friday, January 12. It includes no boat washing at launching ramps. The council will also limit how much it waters local parks.

The council on Tuesday issued water restrictions in Picton and Waikawa, which included alternating days for residents to use sprinklers. So a property with an even numbered street address could use sprinklers only on even numbered calendar days.

Despite community efforts to reduce water usage this week, continued hot weather, lack of rainfall and high demand meant tighter restrictions were required immediately to prevent the loss of supply.

“Water restrictions requiring Picton and Waikawa residents to limit their sprinkler use to alternate days have made a small impact and we appreciate people’s efforts. However, this has not been as effective as we had hoped,” said council’s operations and maintenance engineer Stephen Rooney.

“We are now asking locals to do more to save water immediately. Don’t use sprinklers or the garden hose, take a short shower, turn off the tap when you are brushing your teeth and don’t wash your car. Every single action will help us avoid a loss of supply.”

Rooney said water had recently stopped flowing over the Essons Valley dam due to low rainfall, high levels of evapotranspiration and high summer demand, so the township was now reliant on the Speeds Road supply and reservoirs at the Elevation and Victoria Domain.

“Speeds Road cannot keep up with Picton’s water usage, which means, without rain, we are slowly losing water from the reservoirs,” he said.

“This cannot continue as we need to keep adequate levels in the reservoirs to cater for short outages at Speeds Road and for firefighting purposes.”

Rooney said if “[we] all do our bit”, and storage capacity could be restored over the weekend, then handheld hosing could be allowed again and the irrigation of parks could resume at a reduced level.

Discussions had taken place with cruise ship representatives to make them aware of the water restrictions, Rooney said.

He said the largest water use in Picton and Waikawa was for gardens, in marinas and for the irrigation of large open spaces. The foreshore fountain also used a significant amount of water each day.

Meanwhile, South Marlborough moved into a total fire ban on Wednesday. North Marlborough (north of the Wairau River, including Picton and Waikawa) was still in a restricted fire season. That meant permits were still required for open-air fires.

The council closed the Wither Hills Farm Park, in Blenheim, on Wednesday night due to high fire risk and concerns for public safety. The move cancelled the annual King and Queen of the Withers race, which was meant to happen on Saturday.

Water saving measures for Picton and Waikawa

A total hosing ban from Friday morning

No washing of boats at the Picton and Waikawa marina boat ramps, in agreement with Port Marlborough

No car washing

This Friday, Saturday and Sunday, the council will not irrigate Endeavour Park

The water play at the Picton Foreshore playground will shut down

The restrictions apply to all properties on the Picton and Waikawa supply until further notice.

For more information go to: www.marlborough.govt.nz/services/utilities/water-supplies/picton-water-supply