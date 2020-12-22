Wairau Valley clinch grade three T20 title in tense final

Marlborough players Madalyn Winstanley and Neha Jat represented the Tasman U15 girls team in Palmerston North last week. There was plenty of cricket in Marlborough too with some stand out performances from local cricketers.

Wairau Valley are the 2020 3rd grade T20 winners following a tense three run victory over Renwick in last Friday’s final.

Caleb Speedy top scored with 36 in Valley’s 123, Andrew Marshall took 3-13.

In response Lennox Crowe (66no) took Renwick close but a fine spell of bowling from Lachlan MacNeil (2-18 from 4 overs) swung the game Valley’s way in an exciting finish.

The Marlborough Labour Hire Falcons moved up to 3rd place in the Tasman Premier League standings following an emphatic win over Stoke Nayland last weekend.

Bailey Andrews-Kennedy took 4-28 as Stoke were dismissed for 181. Then after Chris Turkington (52) and Ben Ivory-McCullum (37) had set a solid base to the Falcons reply, Harry MacDonald blasted 55no from 26 balls to complete the win in only 29 overs.

A much changed Dolphins side lost at Wanderers in a close low scoring encounter. With four games remaining in the New Year there is still plenty to play for however with all teams still in with a chance of making the semi-finals in February.

Renwick led the way in the Senior Grade T20 competition following a 43 run win over Wairau Valley.

Rikki Bovey (59), Akhil Pant (38) and Joe Timms (52 from only 22 balls) were the main run scorers for Renwick.

Celtic won the other game by 5 wickets and remain 2nd in the standings thanks to an unbeaten 66 from 49 balls from Matt McCormick.

In 2nd grade T20 there were wins for UCVC, Celtic Green and Renwick for whom Sam White top scored with 43 (Ryan James 3-11 for Wairau).

The 2nd grade 40 over competition remains tight at the top with Renwick leading the way on 16 points followed by Celtic Green and Wairau Valley on 14. Valley earned a tense 1 wicket win over Renwick at the weekend thanks to an unbeaten 53 from Luke Pannell (Jossy Thomas 3-40).

Celtic Green were the other winners over Wairau thanks to 5-20 from Wayne Young and an unbeaten 40 from Brad Pope.

The Marlborough U17 rep team finished the Central Districts tournament last week with a convincing win over Horowhenua-Kapiti, but will look back on opportunities missed during a narrow loss to Wairarapa on the first day and a fantastic start against a strong Hawkes Bay line up on day 2.

Joel Pannell and Cooper Roberts were non-travelling reserves for the Central Districts U17 team named at the conclusion of the tournament.

Meanwhile, Marlborough players Madelyn Winstanley and Neha Jat performed with distinction for the Tasman girls U15 team that took part in the CD girls festival in Palmerston North.

Best wishes to the Marlborough Primary schools rep team coached by Phil Gleeson and taking part in the South Island tournament in Rangiora from 4th to 8th January.

Wishing all our players, coaches, officials and supporters a great Xmas, and we look forward to seeing you all out there in the New Year.