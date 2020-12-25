Food, walks and getting tucked in: It's Christmas at the kennels

These dogs definitely aren't just for Christmas. They normally stay a few days.

Fifteen-year-old Floyd likes to start his Christmas like the rest of us – with some nice food.

Then, like some of us, he likes to walk it off.

After all, he is still “pretty active” for his age.

Floyd, a Jack Russell, is just one of the 70-odd dogs, and 20-odd cats, that spends Christmas Day at Jessenka Boarding Kennels & Cattery in Marlborough.

Brya Ingram/Stuff Jessenka Kennels and Cattery owners, Stephan Wollett and Wendy St George with, from left, Buster (miniature schnauzer), Marley (Cocker Spaniel) and Shelby (Spoodle).

But Floyd is “quite special”, being one of the oldest guests at the boarding house.

For owners Wendy St George and Stephen Woollett, the animals come first, then Christmas.

They arrive at the kennel about 7am for the early morning feeds and exercise. The kennels get a washout, and the routine is repeated in the afternoon.

In the evening, it’s time for the guests to get their “tucking ... like when you tuck kids in”.

“We go to see every single dog and every single cat and check if they are all OK, we give them a pat and make sure that they are settled, and we do that every day of the year, not just on Christmas Day,” St George said.

Brya Ingram/Stuff Fifteen-year-old Jack Russell Floyd is one of the oldest guests at the Marlborough kennel.

But the festive holidays are the busiest time of the year at the kennels.

To help them with the rush, the owners hired a full-time employee about two weeks ago. Sarah White was one of the few applicants who agreed to work the public holiday.

“It is almost impossible to find someone to work on Christmas Day. For us, because we made the decision to buy the kennel, own it and run it properly, it is just something that we have to do,” St George said.

“It is not like a normal business, you can't leave it, you have to look after the dogs all the time, we work seven days a week. We don't really take holidays.”

Former accountant, Woollett got the most satisfaction from giving the animals a chance to socialise.

“It’s like people ... We try to find cats and dogs with shared interests or animals the same age, same character.

“And it is really enjoyable when unrelated dogs play and have fun together. To me, it is about finding a balance in a group, we learnt over the years what works for our boarders. Each animal has its own needs, and we do our best to cover it,” Woollett said.

Brya Ingram/Stuff About 70 dogs and 20 cats stay at Jessenka Kennels and Cattery over Christmas. Pictured, Milly a Bichon Frise

St George, who used to be photographer, liked meeting the animals before having them during the festive period.

“Christmas can be really hectic here and the last thing that we want is to have unhappy or sick animals. We want owners to be confident, they need to have a nice Christmas too, knowing that their animals, who are part of their family, are well looked after.

“We have our own dogs as well, and we know how it fells if we have to leave them anywhere, we would like to think that they are in good hands,” St George said.

After their day at the kennel, which can last till 8pm, the couple go back home to take care of their eight papillon dogs.

“I used to breed papillons and showcase them. For Christmas, they always have a special treat like a chicken stick or chewy food,” St George said.