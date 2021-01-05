Firefighters call in helicopter to tackle blaze beside Marlborough vineyard

Firefighter Chris Hayles after the Redwood Pass Rd blaze was brought under control on Tuesday.

A fire beside a vineyard south of Blenheim has been brought under control with the help of a helicopter carrying a monsoon bucket.

Firefighters were called to the blaze on Redwood Pass Rd, about halfway between Blenheim and Seddon, at 10am on Tuesday morning.

The fire, in river scrub next to vines, had covered an area of about 60 metres by 10m.

SCOTT HAMMOND/STUFF The Seddon Volunteer Fire Brigade attends a fire next to the Awatere River, beside a vineyard.

Seddon Volunteer Fire Brigade deputy chief fire officer Rebecca Stevens said the flames were high above the trees when they arrived at the scene, and a helicopter was called in for assistance.

Fire crews worked hard to knock back the flames to avoid any possible damage to nearby buildings.

The fire was attended by four engines and a helicopter, and according to Stevens, rural and urban crews worked well together to contain the fire.

The person who called in the fire had sent someone out to the road to direct crews through the vineyards, which was a big help, Stevens said.

No structures were damaged, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.