Are you steaming with ideas for Heritage Day?

Adjust your goggles steampunkers, and take a gander at this.

Heritage Day at Brayshaw Heritage Park in Blenheim will this year be steaming with opportunities to show off your best steampunk outfits, with all the cogs and whistles.

Marlborough Museum is moving forward into the past, with a new theme for the Waitangi Day celebrations on February 6.

The museum would like to display three aspects of steampunk life, and are asking for the assistance of the Marlborough community, with some great prizes to be won.

Marlborough Museum director Steve Austin said he was always encouraging people to look at heritage in new ways that were creative, connecting and inclusive.

Heritage Day competitions had been held at the museum over the past three years, and Austin said it had been encouraging to see people from all over the country participating, as the park “comes alive” on the day.

Helen Nickisson/Stuff This year the museum will be holding a steampunk theme for its Waitangi Day celebrations.

“In the earlier days we used to have a Victorian dressing up competition, but we found that interest in the Victorian competitions was dwindling away, and I realised that steampunk could come to the rescue,” Austin said.

“To expect people to dress up in traditional English clothing is entirely unsuitable for one of the hottest days of the year, in one of the hottest parts of the country,” he added.

“Steampunk refers to the age of steam and the Victorian period, but it gives people a little bit more individual creativity, and a chance to be resourceful about a bit of recycling and creative combinations,” he said.

Austin encouraged people to think about the different things that they had around them or in their sheds, that could be recycled for an outfit.

This year's competitions also provide an opportunity for people to participate in different ways even if they could not be at the museum on the day.

Marlborough Express An example of items made into a steampunk artwork.

Participants outside of Marlborough would be able to send entries in for the Best Steampunk Model and Best Steampunk Portrait Photograph competitions as well, as these could be done in advance of the day.

For the Best Steampunk Portrait Photograph, the museum wants to see photo's of entrants in all their steampunk glory.

The photograph could be taken by entrants or anyone else, and creators needed to ensure that they were submitted via a digital file of at least 1 megabyte and for agreed display from 6 February.

For Best Steampunk Model, there were no boundaries to creativity, and participants could recycle whatever they wished.

Creators needed only to ensure that the models were available for exhibition from February 6, and that they were able to fit into a cube display case; 28 by 28 centimetres.

“But on the day, we love people to turn up in costume,” Austin said.

For the Best Outfit competition, there were no boundaries, save that the outfit needs to be made by someone who currently resides in Marlborough.

There are categories are for under 12, 12 to 18-year olds and over 18 in each competition.

Wikipedia describes Steampunk as a “retrofuturistic” subgenre of science fiction that incorporates technology and aesthetic designs inspired by 19th-century industrial steam-powered machinery.

For some inspiration, entrants could join Captain Ava Helen Willoughby-Jones and Barry Orpington for an afternoon of steampunk art and literature at the museum on Thursday, January 28 from 2–3pm.

Entry forms for the competitions are available from the museum, on their Facebook or Instagram pages, or at info@marlboroughmuseum.org.nz