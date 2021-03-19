And just like that, Marlborough's only taxi company has competition

Blenheim City Taxis director Brent Simmons felt there was a need for competition in Marlborough.

They say you can wait ages for a London bus, then two come along at once.

Well, now you can say the same about taxi companies in Blenheim.

Marlborough Taxis has enjoyed being the region’s only full-time taxi company for the past decade, after Gateway Taxis moved out of Blenheim in 2011.

But, within a few weeks of each other, Blenheim City Taxis and Blenheim Cabs have both joined the ranks of taxi firm in town.

The one-man, part-time taxi company, Beavertown Taxi, also exists, started by Sandeep Chaudhary in 2018. Chaudhary does Friday and Saturday nights, from 6pm to 6am, and can be called during the week after 6pm, but is not full-time.

Supplied Beavertown Taxi started its part-time operation in Marlborough in November 2018.

Brent Simmons started Blenheim City Taxis about seven weeks ago.

Simmons used to be a shuttle operator doing wine tours and cruise ship work with his company Star Shuttles, which is still operational.

But since the Covid-19 pandemic closed international borders, Simmons felt he had to change things up. He has an extra driver working weekends.

“I felt there was a need in Blenheim for some competition, so I turned the van into a taxi and [I] focus on the quality of the service that Blenheim City Taxis provide.

“It is all about having a good attitude, having a clean and nice car and being honest with your time. If I say I will be there in 25 minutes on a Friday night, which is a busy night, I will be there in 25 minutes,” Simmons said.

He admitted he was a little miffed to see another taxi company start up in Blenheim, but he went to meet them and congratulate them on starting out.

Blenheim Cabs opened its office on Scott Street a week ago. Blenheim Cabs owner Bryan Forde is a former audiologist based in Invercargill.

Scott Hammond/Stuff Blenheim Cabs manager Fiona White, front, with employees Kuepe Matthews, left, and Emai Millan.

Forde came up to Blenheim last Christmas to catch up with his good friend Fiona White, who used to work at Marlborough Taxis.

“We chatted about how she liked the idea of setting up her own business if she had the chance, and about the gap in the market in Blenheim,” Forde said.

“I thought it was a good business opportunity and a good opportunity to fulfil Fiona's dream too.

“I’ve got the funds, she’s got all the skills and the knowledge and the experience of a taxi business. So for me, it was an investment opportunity and a way to support a friend.”

Blenheim Cabs manager Fiona White said she felt Blenheim customers needed more options.

Blenheim Cabs had a fleet of three cars and one van and employed six drivers, with two more coming.

White said it was difficult to find taxi drivers as you needed a full driving licence with a passenger endorsement, which included police clearance.

Taxi drivers should also pass a medical exam every five years or more often if a medical condition could affect driving.

“For me there was a need for another taxi company ... So now people have choice, and we can offer competitive fees too.”

Brya Ingram/Stuff Marlborough Taxis was the only taxi firm in Blenheim for almost 10 years.

