Over 1800 workers needed to fill construction labour gap in Marlborough

BCITO Insight and Innovation Manager Mark Williams said in December 2020 there were 941 construction and infrastructure projects in the Marlborough pipeline of known work totalling $2.4 billion.

Marlborough faces a workforce gap of up to 1800 next year, as three large construction projects get underway.

The co-located Marlborough colleges project, the Picton ferry terminal redevelopment and a new Summerset retirement village in Blenheim are estimated to make up $670 million of the estimated $1.7 billion of construction projects in the pipeline for the region.

The Building and Construction Industry Training Organisation (BCITO) estimates the projects will help create a 30 per cent gap between construction labour supply and demand next year, which equates to a shortage of 1808 workers.

The BCITO has been appointed to deliver regional reports by the end of the year to provide a better picture of the number of construction and infrastructure workers needed across the country.

The organisation is funded by the Tertiary Education Commission (TEC) as part of the Covid-19 pandemic recovery.

BCITO insight and innovation manager Mark Williams said Marlborough was one of the first areas that had put its hand up to work with the industry group.

“Co-located colleges, Picton ferry terminal redevelopment and the new Summerset retirement village are a considerable increase in the project activity in the region compared to what would the business as usual,” Williams said.

Initial data for upcoming construction in the region had been provided by building research firm Pacifecon.

BCITO has been validating that data with the Marlborough District Council. It has reported the cost of the ferry precinct project at $400 million, and has put the value of the combined colleges project at $110 million, and the Summerset retirement village at $160 million.

SUPPLIED Design plans for a new ferry terminal in Picton which will be one of the region's big construction projects requiring a large workforce.

Together they make up about a third of the value of construction projects in Marlborough. The group has identified 941 construction and infrastructure projects in the pipeline for the region.

“It is an unusual growth of activity and that is how you end up with a workforce gap because it is difficult for a region to respond quickly to a big demand like that,” Williams said.

The forecast is for a 15.7 per cent gap in supply and demand for construction labour in 2021, increasing to 30 per cent at its peak next year.

“The way those big three projects overlap each other is creating the biggest work gap,” Williams said.

“2022 is going to be the crunch year and obviously if there is not enough people to put that work in place then some of that work will get delayed until 2023 just because of capacity.”

Scott Hammond/Stuff Work is underway to get a better picture of the number of construction and infrastructure workers needed in Marlborough in the next few years.

BCITO have appointed six people across the country to validate data and identify gaps and surpluses in the labour market with councils, government organisations, iwi and industry.

“Knowing what the pipeline looks like in dollars then we can translate it in how many people you need to put in place,” Williams said.

BCITO launched a Workforce Information Platform (WIP) to provide updated data online.

“It is a really useful tool. Our intention was really to have something that was publicly available and help the conversation around where the gaps are or even where the construction projects are.

“It helps smooth of some peaks and troughs in the construction sector and helps to avoid some boom and bust as well,” Williams said.

ANDY JACKSON/Fairfax NZ/Stuff The Building and Construction Industry Training Organisation (BCITO) has been appointed to forecast workforce needed and deliver regional reports.

BCITO is organising three rounds of workshops for each region.

The first will be to identify and prioritise the issues facing construction and infrastructure in the region.

The second will be discussing opportunities and solutions in the region, and the final workshop will be a presentation of regional report and the Workforce Information Platform.

The first workshop will be held with stakeholders in Blenheim on the April 21.

BCITO's report for the region is expected to be completed by July.