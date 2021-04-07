Flaxbourne goes wild to help fund new heritage centre

Jack Taylor and Sally Peter in the small Flaxbourne Museum. The museum was destroyed in the 2016 Kaikoura earthquake, and a trust has been formed to raise funds for the building of a heritage centre in its place.

Following the successful refurbishment and opening of their town hall last month, the determined Marlborough farming community of Ward have set their sights on a heritage centre.

The 2016 Kaikoura earthquake rocked the little community with the loss of many houses and buildings, including the pub, church and small museum.

Four years later, the town is still in recovery, with many rebuilds still happening.

Local historian Sally Peter, together with heritage stalwart Jack Taylor, were responsible for the development of the Flaxbourne Museum in the town.

READ MORE:

* Museum memorabilia stolen in shipping container break-in

* The two towns where isolation is their biggest challenge and greatest strength

* From Ward to Flaxbourne: Residents of small south Marlborough town push for name change



Following the loss of the museum in the quake, the pair remain the guardians of the historic photographs, documents and other treasures from South Marlborough.

“I have been involved with the rich and diverse history of this area for over 25 years and the destruction of our small museum has given us the opportunity to think big and plan the heritage centre,” Peter said.

“We have formed a trust and have received our first amount of Lotteries earthquake funds to put together a concept plan, and are now moving forward with our second application.”

The site for the build is beside the newly renovated Ward Hall and will form a community hub with a village green connecting both buildings, Peter said.

Supplied An artist's impression of the planned Flaxbourne Heritage Centre in Ward.

“The centre will not only house our collection and contain an archive and research room, but will also have a cinema room with large screens that will immerse the public into the stories of our beginnings,” Peter said.

Subjects covered will include the geological formation of the landscape and the first fauna and flora, to the first Polynesian arrivals in South Marlborough, right up to European settlers.

The heritage centre will mark the 1855, 2013 and 2016 earthquakes, and will also cover the history of Māori settlement, moa hunters, European settlers, shipwrecks, sealers, people, landscapes and industries, Peter said.

“For our application for funding to be successful it requires us as a community to do significant fundraising to show that the district is behind this project,” she said.

To kickstart their fundraising efforts, they are planning to re-visit the ‘Flaxbourne Hunting Competition’ previously run by the East Coast Inn, which was also destroyed in the earthquake.

Pitched as a family weekend where kids and individuals alike can hit the hills, the event is to be held on April 16 to 18 to coincide with the school holidays.

“Our district takes in the beautiful hill country and high country into the Inland Kaikoura range and holds a very enthusiastic hunting community,” Peter said. “I know this event will get a good following.”

SCOTT HAMMOND/STUFF The newly refurbished Flaxbourne Hall was opened recently. The proposed heritage centre is to be built next to the hall with a shared village green.

Flaxbourne Wild is to be held at the big shed at the Ward showgrounds, and will start at noon on the Friday, with a weigh in at noon on the Sunday.

Prizes will be awarded for the best Douglas Score antler, as well as the heaviest stag, hind, boar and sow, and biggest tusks.

Kids can win prizes for the heaviest hare, possum, goat or pig; heaviest rabbit bag, or longest horns.

Family fun carrying competitions include under 5 carrying a rabbit, under 10 carrying a hare, and under 13 carrying a pig.

Adults could win prizes for carrying a pig around an obstacle course.

“We will also be inviting bow hunters to this event, and will have food and a bar with fun events as well as the competition forming a great weekend,” Peter said.

Entry forms would be available from Hunting and Fishing or Farmlands.