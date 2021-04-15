Company allegedly behind earthworks near archaeological site faces hardship if named

An aerial shot of the Wairau Bar, the earliest known Māori settlement dating back to 1250AD.

A trial date is yet to be set for a company and its director accused of carrying out groundwork near an archaeological site.

Heritage New Zealand Pouhere Taonga claims vegetation was removed and a trench dug near Marlborough’s Wairau Bar between September and December 2019.

Archaeologists have found evidence at the Wairau Bar and surrounding areas of urupā (burials), stone ovens and tools, with the earliest known Māori settlement dating back to 1250AD.

The charges allege the defendants knew, or should have suspected, that the land was an archaeological site, which breached the Heritage New Zealand Pouhere Taonga Act 2014.

Charges were laid on June 3 last year, but a trial date had still not been set, as evidence from witnesses was still to be collected.

Heritage New Zealand Pouhere Toanga chief executive Andrew Coleman said in June there was no authority obtained before the preparation works were undertaken.

Martin De Ruyter/Stuff Judge Tony Zohrab continued interim name suppression for the company and its director at a pre-trial call over on Tuesday. (File photo)

Lawyer Jonathan Eaton QC represented both defendants at a pre-trial call-over on Tuesday this week, and sought interim name suppression to be continued.

Eaton said publication of both defendants’ names would cause “extreme hardship”.

“Reputation is everything ... These are charges which could easily be misinterpreted and misunderstood. The likelihood of consequences is very real,” Eaton said.

Judge Tony Zohrab continued interim name suppression.

“Given the current [economic] climate, it’s not appropriate for the interim order to lapse at this stage,” Judge Zohrab said.

“If name suppression were to lapse at this stage, there would be significant reputational damage ...”

The defendants would be an easy target for “keyboard warriors”, he said.

Eaton continued to raise issues as to why the company had been charged given they did not own the land where the works had been undertaken.

He said there was no evidence to suggest the company had commissioned the landowners to undertake the works at the site.

A remand date has not yet been set.